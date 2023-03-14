International
Polling station changes for the May 2023 local elections in Sandwell
Published on March 14, 2023
Voters in Sandwell are being urged to check their polling card ahead of May’s local elections after Sandwell Council made changes to some polling stations
There are changes at nine Sandwell polling stations for the election on Thursday 4 May 2023, when voters will elect a local councillor. Voting centers are open from 7 am to 10 pm.
Changes in the wards of Bristnall, Oldbury, St Paul’s and Smethwick include moving a polling station from a school to a chapel and reducing the number of temporary huts used as polling stations.
Voters whose voting center has changed will receive a separate letter, as well as their voting card, informing them of the changes. Voting cards will be submitted from the third week of March.
Residents can also check their polling station online using their home zip code.
Returning Officer Shokat Lal said: “Before you vote this year, do a quick check of your polling card to make sure you’ve gone to the right place.
“And if you vote at a polling station, you’ll need to bring photo ID with you. Accepted forms of photo identification include a passport, photo driver’s license, bus pass for an elderly or disabled person, a blue badge and an ID card with the PASS logo.
“If you don’t have a photo ID, you can apply for a free Certificate of Voter Authority before 5pm on April 25.
“You can apply for a free Voting Authority Certificate online or go to any Sandwell Library or Sandwell Council House and staff will help you apply for one.”
There will be changes within polling stations with more measures to ensure they are accessible to people with disabilities. If you have a disability, you can bring someone with you to help you vote.
Due to the new photo ID requirement, voters may have to wait a little longer to vote. Please be patient and have your photo ID ready to show staff if you are voting at a polling station.
The poll cards will also look different – they will be sent as a post with a sticky edge, rather than a card, because of the new rules around Voter ID.
Learn about accepted types of photo ID and how to apply for a free Certificate of Voter Authority if you have not accepted photo ID.
For help with photo ID, you can call the Voter ID Helpline 0121 569 6999 or the election team in 0121 569 3244.
The changes made to polling stations for the 2023 Local Elections in Sandwell are as follows:
Changes to polling stations in the Bristnall borough
- some people who previously voted at Our Lady’s Primary School and St Hubert’s RC, Moat Road, Oldbury will now vote at Hurst Road Community Center – check your polling card.
- some people who voted inside Langley Swimming Center will now vote at Our Lady & St Hubert’s RC Primary School, Moat Road, Oldbury – check your poll card.
- People who voted in the temporary shed in Langley Swimming Center car park will now vote inside Langley Swimming Centre, Vicarage Road, Oldbury.
Changes to polling stations in the Oldbury borough
- People who previously voted at Tipton Road Methodist Church will now vote at Shri Venkateswara (Balaji) Temple, Dudley Road East, Oldbury.
- People who previously voted at Christ Church C of Primary School E will now vote at Kingdom Life Apostolic Chapel, Birmingham Street, Oldbury.
Changes in the voting centers in the neighborhood of Saint Paul
- People who previously voted at the temporary booth in Woodland Drive will now vote at the New Hope Christian Centre, Woodland Drive, Smethwick.
- People who previously voted at St Alban’s Community Center will now vote at the West Smethwick Park Sons of Rest building in the park off West Park Road, Smethwick.
Changes to Smethwick Borough Polling Stations
- some people who previously voted at Holy Trinity Church, Church Hill Street will now vote at Smethwick Fire Station, Stony Lane, Smethwick – check your poll card.
- People who previously voted at the temporary booth located at the junction of Thimblemill Road and Hales Lane will now vote at the New Beginnings Community at St Marks Church, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick.
|
