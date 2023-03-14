Mexican pharmacies are selling fentanyl drugs in tourist areasExBulletin

International
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Mexican pharmacies that cater to American tourists are selling drugs that appear safe but are often laced with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine.
This is the conclusion new research that examined drugs purchased legally in four cities in northern Mexico, where travelers from the US often seek low-cost health care and pharmaceuticals.
“For pills sold as oxycodone, we tested 27 and found 10 or 11 of them contained either fentanyl or heroin,” said Chelsea Shover, a researcher at the UCLA School of Medicine.
She said the behavior from retail pharmacies in Mexico puts unsuspecting people at high risk of overdose and death.
“When I see there are fentanyl pills somewhere in sight [prescription drugs]I know there must have been people who died from this,” Shover said.
Her team also found medications sold in Mexican pharmacies laced with methamphetamine.
While these pharmacies sell drugs to Mexican consumers, Shover says their main customers appear to be Americans.
“Similar products are available at a much lower price in Mexico, so Americans travel to save money.”
Two democratic deputies sent a letter to the US State Department calling for a travel advisory to warn Americans about the dangers of buying medications in Mexico.
“We should be absolutely very concerned,” said Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), one of the letter’s authors. “We have almost 12 million Americans visiting Mexico every year.”
According to Trone, pharmacies that increase profits with the high-risk practice are located in communities where Americans travel seeking relief from high-cost prescription drugs sold in the US.
“There’s literally a pharmacy on every corner, they’re everywhere down there because the price of drugs is cheaper.”
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported State Department officials apparently knew about the danger posed by Mexican pharmacies as early as 2019, but failed to issue a high-profile alert for travelers.
At least one American traveler is known to have overdosed and died after taking medication purchased at a pharmacy in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2019, according to the newspaper’s investigation.
Rep. Trone said if US officials knew about unsafe drugs being sold at legal outlets in Mexico, they should have warned travelers sooner.
“We have not heard anything [from the State Department] and it’s very frustrating,” he added.
The State Department sent a statement to NPR saying it would not comment on the letter from the lawmakers.
In the background, an official pointed out an advisory included in the State Department’s online standard information on Mexico which urges travelers to “exercise caution when purchasing medications overseas.”
“Counterfeit medicines are common and may turn out to be ineffective, have the wrong strength, or contain dangerous ingredients,” the advisory states.
However, there is no reference to the specific dangers of dangerous fentanyl-laced drugs sold in legal pharmacies.
During a news conference Monday, spokesman Ned Price said U.S. officials are constantly updating security advisories issued to Mexico.
“We are always looking for information to determine whether it is necessary to move our travel warnings in one direction or another,” he said.
Earlier this month, four Americans were kidnapped by gunmen while traveling to Mexico to seek low-cost medical care. Two of them were killed.
That case had already raised concerns about the safety of medical tourism in the country.
