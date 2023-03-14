



In this conference we identify three national challenges that matter to low-income families across the country: the impact of high prices, including for people who do not receive means-tested benefits;

Labor market participation, particularly systems that currently fail to support people in good health and those with childcare responsibilities;

the housing slump, which exposes households to higher costs and has wider adverse impacts on the housing market and the wider economy. In every area we demand decisive action from the Chancellor and in this conference we have determined the direction we must take. RECOMMENDATIONS Helping families in the cost of living crisis: Keep Energy price guarantee at 2500 a year or less for the next quarter, and commit to the implementation of ea social charges to target support more effectively for a world in which bills rise over the long term. Start working towards introducing one Essentials Guarantee. This would ensure that the base rate of universal credit at least covers essentials such as food, utilities and household essentials, and that rebates (such as repaying debts to the government at unaffordable rates) can never pull back support below this level. Participation in the labor market: Improving the support provided to those who fall ill at work, through reforms to sick pay and the expansion of occupational health provision. Extend the adequacy and generosity of statutory sickness pay AND increase in delivery and timelines provided by the state health at work SUPPORTING .

AND . The removal of the Work Capability Assessment should be combined with a redesign of the benefits system that supports disabled people and people with health problems to participate in paid work while maintaining their living standards. The reform should continue working closely with disabled people and people with health problems, in order to avoid the failures of previous policies.

Prepay parental care costs for working parents with Universal Creditboth for higher income parents, tackling the rising cost of childcare through funding that reflects the actual cost of care. Coping with the housing market downturn: Freezing of local aid for housing and decide a new version of the Mortgage Rescue Scheme providing housing cost support to the 30th percentile of local market rents.

providing housing cost support to the 30th percentile of local market rents. In order to ideally maintain and improve current rates of new house building, the inevitable expenditure on Homes England grant programs should be recycled into new providers of social rental supply and housing providers funded to buy and redesign blocked sites to include more non-market rental homes.

To prevent and avoid a boom in speculative investments in the housing market, the success of Stamp duty Land tax surcharge for investor buyers should be built in, increasing this by at least twofold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jrf.org.uk/report/budget-2023-three-big-challenges-low-income-households-chancellor-must-address

