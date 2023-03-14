Summer memories on Commonwealth Day





As the flag was raised for Commonwealth Day (March 13), there was a chance to share memories and reflect on the unique opportunities that last summer’s Commonwealth Games brought to the district.

At a short ceremony in the Town Hall, representatives from Warwick District Council, the Mayors of Royal Leamington Spa, Whitnash and Warwick and the President of the Royal British Legion were joined by local bronze medalist Lauren Cox to raise the Commonwealth flag, as part of an annual holiday observed by 54 countries around the world. The event coincided with the publication of a report by Warwick County Council containing an analysis of the ‘outcomes and legacy’ of hosting Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls and Road Cycling Races; and also, the associated festival venues, CultureFest, the Queen’s Baton Relay, streetwear and a wide variety of public realm and infrastructure improvements, including those made at Leamington Spa Station. The report includes the results of two separate independent surveys to measure the economic impact of hosting the Games and to gauge local opinion on expectations and awareness. The findings confirmed that the district had benefited from being part of a major international sporting event that provided good publicity for the area and that the influx of visitors boosted the local economy. Leader of Warwick District Council, Councilor Mini Kaur Mangat, said: “We can fly the Commonwealth flag very proudly this year, knowing that following the success of last year’s Games, when our small district became a focal point for television audiences, visitors, competitors and spectators from all over world, our bond with Commonwealth countries is stronger than ever.” Leader of Warwick County Council and Portfolio Holder for the Commonwealth Games, Councilor Andrew Day, said: “With minimal lead time, a worldwide pandemic and only a small team of staff, I am extremely proud of the achievements of the Council, local volunteers and all partners and stakeholders in making this magical moment in our history a reality. Being a host country for the Games not only brought us economic and community benefits, but also global recognition for our corner of the Commonwealth as a warm and welcoming place for future international events.” Sarah Windrum, Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) added: “Warwick District was buzzing last summer as we welcomed athletes and visitors from around the world to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the legacy will be felt for many years to come. “The infrastructure and public realm improvements funded by CWLEP will have a lasting effect on visitors and residents as well as boosting the economy for local businesses over the past year.” Further information on the independent surveys and a link to the full Results and Legacy report.

