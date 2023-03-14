Swim England welcomes investment to keep vulnerable pools afloat

Swim England has welcomed a £63m Government investment to help keep swimming pools safe from the sea and become more energy efficient as they battle rising costs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce in his Spring Budget on Wednesday 15 March that a new one-year fund will be made available to public leisure centers with swimming pools.

A total of £40 million will help pools reduce carbon emissions over the long term, with more than £20 million available to tackle rising utility bills.

Swim England and a coalition of other organizations had been campaigning for months for increased financial support to help leisure facilities deal with the unprecedented financial challenges caused by the energy crisis.

As of October last year, around 350 facilities had already been hit by service reductions, temporary and permanent closures.

The new fund will be managed by Sport England and local authorities will be able to apply for money for those leisure centers with swimming pools facing immediate pressures, including operating and maintenance costs, and energy bills.

Pools run on behalf of councils by private companies and charities are also eligible for support.

Jane Nickerson, chief executive of Swim England, said the fund would help facilities become more environmentally sustainable.

She added: We welcome this intervention, which is an important recognition of the extremely challenging situation swimming pools currently face and their value to local communities.

The financial support announced will undoubtedly make a difference to a number of vulnerable pools as they struggle with rising energy costs.

Sustainable future

We will continue to monitor the situation going forward and look to work with the Government to put the pools on a sustainable long term basis to support the health and wellbeing of the nation.

Pool owners and operators are committed to reducing carbon emissions and there have been many positive examples from around the country.

This decarbonisation funding will help more swimming pools become more environmentally sustainable.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: It is essential that children have the opportunity to learn water safety skills and adults of all ages can also benefit from maintaining an active lifestyle.

Now we’re stepping in to protect our nation’s public pools, giving them support for a sustainable future that will help ensure that generations to come will be able to take a dip.”

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said it was vital that money went where it could make the biggest difference.

He added: This is important and welcome support from the Government which will provide a lifeline for many public leisure centers across England, as well as helping to maintain them for the future.

Swimming pools play a vital role in our communities and are extremely important in helping people to be physically active in their everyday lives.

We know how difficult the current situation is and have worked hard to ensure these providers get the support they need.

Well, now turn our efforts to supporting the process in the coming weeks to distribute the funds made available today to ensure they go where it is needed most.