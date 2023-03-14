Increasing support for students – gov.scot





Raising scholarships and loan packages. The financial support available to undergraduate students will increase by 900 from the start of the 2023-24 academic year. Higher education leavers and other university students on the lowest family incomes will see their maximum support package rise from £8,100 to £9,000 a year as the cap on all student loan applications is raised by 900. The annual non-repayable Caring Experience Scholarship for eligible higher education students will also increase to 9,000. In further education, an increase of 900 will also apply to the maximum bursary fee available to students with care experience. These increases will be available to students already in college and university and to new students starting their studies from autumn 2023. Students who need immediate financial support for the 2022-23 academic year are still able to apply to their college or university for help through their Discretionary Funds. Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn said: This increased support will help ease the financial pressures many students face as we face the cost of living crisis. The maximum package of financial support available to the most vulnerable students and those from lower income families in Higher Education will increase to 9000. This is the next step in meeting our commitment to provide a total package of equivalent student support with the living wage. The growth of the Care Experience Scholarship will help more of Scotlands care experience community to access further and higher education and fulfill their potential. Who cares? Scotland CEO Louise Hunter said: “It’s great to hear the news of the 900 increase in financial support available to students in Scotland. I’m sure this will be welcomed by many students who are struggling to balance their education and finances during the cost of living crisis. The increase in experienced care Student scholarships of up to 9000 per year respond to the specific challenges this group may face. For many people with experienced care without family to rely on for support during their studies, they may face more obstacles great in realizing their lifelong right to education. We know that people with care experience are often disproportionately disadvantaged compared to their peers and in recognition of this Who Cares? Scotland will continue to fight for the rights of students with care experiences – as pledged within The Promise. This means we can ensure that all members of our community are given the support they need to thrive. Background The rise will apply to higher education students receiving SAAS funding, including Scottish domiciled students studying elsewhere in the UK. The increase in financial support for further education students will only apply to those studying in Scotland. The Program for Government 2021 made ambitious reform of student financial support, including expanding our total student support package to achieve the equivalent of the Living Wage. The Scottish Funding Council will announce further bursary maintenance fees for further education students in due course. Further details of the rates of support available to students in the 2023-24 academic year will be available at SAAS website from March 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.scot/news/increased-support-for-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos