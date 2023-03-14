Free help sessions available to businesses ahead of the new recycling changes





New business recycling regulations will come in 2023. Businesses in Cranmore and Monkspath, Birmingham Business Park and Elmdon Trading Estate are all eligible to receive a free one on one help session from a dedicated business advisor to understand how the regulations will affect them, what they need to do and what resources are available to help them. The regulations are designed to improve the way businesses recycle and ultimately reduce the amount of waste. They will require all businesses to separate these recyclable materials from their general waste.

Glass such as empty rinsed beverage bottles and food jars

Metal such as beverage cans and food tins

Plastic such as empty rinsed food containers and bottles

Paper such as old newspapers and envelopes

such as delivery boxes and packaging Food– businesses will also have to separate food waste How to book a free one to one session Businesses in eligible areas can book their session today by emailing [email protected] or calling 07751 930625. Each session will last no more than an hour and can be in person or online. They will be assisted by a business advisor who is fully trained in the upcoming regulations and is well versed in the wider sustainability opportunities for your business. All meetings must take place by Friday, April 21 and places are limited. To avoid disappointment, make sure your business books a session as soon as possible. This pilot scheme is being run by WRAP, in collaboration with Sustainability West Midlands and Solihull Council. Businesses outside the specified areas are still encouraged to take a look at the new one Recycling Business Website which offers a waste calculator to help businesses find out how much waste they generate and how recycling can save them money. The website also contains step-by-step instructions to ensure they comply with the regulations and free downloadable communication resources to promote recycling in the workplace. Council Courts, Leader of Solihull Council, said: I strongly encourage businesses in Cranmore and Monkspath, Birmingham Business Park and Elmdon Trading Estate to grab this opportunity with both hands and sign up for a one-to-one advice session ahead of schedule. Solihull is one of only five areas in the UK to benefit from this pilot business support scheme. By getting ahead of the game, your organization can ensure that the transition will be as smooth as possible when recycling rules change. As around 70% of office waste is recyclable, embracing change will help reduce your business’ carbon footprint and save on waste disposal costs. Anna Bright, Chief Executive of Sustainability West Midlands, said: As champions for sustainability in the West Midlands, we were excited to be working with Solihull businesses to help them recycle more efficiently and be fully prepared for the upcoming changes to recycling regulation. We know how many businesses in Solihull are passionate about being environmentally responsible and recycling properly. One-to-one sessions are a fantastic opportunity for your business to ask trained advisors questions about what changes they may need to make. It’s also a great chance to discuss any other sustainability initiatives your business has planned. Don’t hesitate to book a session as there are only a limited number of slots available. For more information visit https://businessofrecycling.wrap.org.uk/.

