University of Montana Western Foundation & Alumni





, The International Fly Fishing Festival is coming to Dillon BYUniversity Communications The event will be held in Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana West Campus on March 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets will be available for $10 at the door, and UMW students who present their Bulldog card can participate for free. . Among the films at the festival are Tiger Crouching, Hidden Damsel, featuring giant tiger trout, a fertile hatch of damselflies and an unknown mountain lake; From the sea, the brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; Jacks, giant trevally attacked from deep ocean water; Father Nature, a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; A Slam that Saves, four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and Dollar Dog, Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River. Others include The Focus, a story of three fishermen who revisit a remote mountain stream; Chesapeake – A love letter to a watershed, the landscapes and environments of a special place; and the Gold Rush, uncharted water in the middle of the Amazon jungle. Event attendees can win fly fishing related prizes and awards from Film Festival sponsors. One person will be selected as the 2023 Grand Prize winner, valued at thousands of dollars in merchandise. For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit flyfilmfest.com or contact [email protected]

