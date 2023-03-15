The collision of the Russian plane with the American drone: The drone crashed after intercepting the Black Sea, the US military says

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with a US military drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US said. The crash rendered the drone “unflyable” and officials crashed it into the sea, the Pentagon said. The White House called the Russian plane’s interception of the drone “reckless.”

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and total loss of the MQ-9,” U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, Cmdr. of the US Air Force. Europe and Air Force Africa, said in a statement.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians almost caused both planes to crash,” Hecker said.

Two Russian warplanes were involved in the incident, US European Command said. Around 2:03 a.m. on Tuesday, one of the Russian jets hit the drone’s propeller.

“Because of the damage, we were in a position to basically crash it into the Black Sea,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon. “… Basically crashed into the MQ-9.”

Before the crash, the jets dumped fuel on the drone and flew in front of it “in a reckless, environmentally unsafe and unprofessional manner”, the European Command said.

The Russian jet was likely damaged in the incident, but it later landed, said Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. He would not say where the plane landed.

Ryder, who would not say whether the drone was armed, referred to the drone as an MQ-9 but not a Reaper. The US uses MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes and has operated the drones in a number of countries, including the Middle East and Africa. Other countries, including Britain and France, also fly Reapers.

Reapers can be armed with Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs and can fly more than 1,100 miles at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, according to the Air Force.

The drone in Tuesday’s incident was performing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission, Ryder said, adding that he had no details to provide at the time on a possible operation to recover the drone.

“To my knowledge at this point, the Russians have not recovered that aircraft,” Ryder said.

He also said officials were reviewing images from the incident to determine if any could be released.

Moscow, for its part, denied the cause of the drone crash.

“As a result of sharp maneuvering… the MQ-9 drone went into uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and crashed into the water surface,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the two Russian planes had no contact with American aircraft and did not use their weapons.

The Ministry of Defense also called the drone an “intruder” heading towards Russia’s border. Ryder told reporters that the drone was operating in international airspace over international waters.

of Russia the invasion of Ukraine in February last year has led to heightened fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the NATO alliance, which has been arming Kiev to help it defend itself.

Reports of a missile attack in eastern Poland in November briefly raised alarm before Western military sources concluded it was a Ukrainian air defense missilenot russian.

The State Department said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to protest Tuesday’s wiretapping.

“We are engaging directly with the Russians, again at senior levels, to convey our strong objections to this unsafe, unprofessional interception that caused the downing of the American drone,” spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Russian wiretapping in the Black Sea area is common, but this one “is significant because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was, really reckless it was,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said President Biden was informed about the event.

“We don’t need to have some kind of check with the Russians before we fly into international airspace. There is no requirement to do that, nor do we,” he added.

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Russia’s behavior “reckless and incompetent.”

“This pattern of Russian provocation must end,” Reed said on Twitter.

Senator Roger Wicker, the committee’s top Republican, said the incident “makes it clear that Vladimir Putin is an adversary.”

“This incident should serve as a wake-up call to isolationists in the United States that it is in our national interest to treat Putin as the threat he truly is,” Wicker said. “Putin wants nothing more than incidents like these to distract the United States from our support for Ukraine and prevent us from undoing his destructive policies.”

Several US MQ-9s have been lost in recent years, including to hostile action.

One was shot down in 2019 over Yemen by a surface-to-air missile fired by Houthi rebels, who also unsuccessfully shot down another of the drones days later, US Central Command said.