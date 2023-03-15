China is reopening to foreign tourists this month: Here’s everything you need to know

China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas on Wednesday March 15, 2023.

It is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists after three years of COVID-19 restrictions. The announcement on Tuesday came after declaring a decisive victory over the virus in February.

The country will resume issuing all types of visas from Wednesday. Visa-free entry will also return to destinations such as Hainan Island and cruise ships calling at Shanghai that did not require a visa before the pandemic.

Are Chinese visas issued before the pandemic still valid?

If you were issued a visa before March 28, 2020, which is still valid, you will be allowed to enter China.

“As of March 15, the visas we issued before the pandemic are still valid and will be reactivated,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday.

“The review and issuance of tourist visas and other types of visas will resume, as well as visa-free entry for some countries will resume.

Those traveling from Hong Kong and Macau will be allowed to enter Guangdong in southern China without a visa.

Do you need a COVID-19 test to enter China?

The notice did not specify whether vaccination certificates or negative tests for COVID-19 would be required.

According to UK overseas travel advice, those entering China will need to register a negative PCR test before departure (within 48 hours of their flight’s arrival). Those who present with symptoms may undergo an antigen test. They will be released into self-quarantine if they test positive and symptoms are mild.

However, Wang said that China had optimized measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries,” allowing pre-boarding antigen testing instead of PCR tests. We also hope that all parties will join China in creating favorable conditions for cross-border exchanges”, he added.

In November 2022, China ended its controversial breaker mechanism. This much-criticized rule meant that all international flights to China could be grounded for one to two weeks when a ‘high’ number of infected passengers were detected on arrival.

In December, the country began to loosen its austerity COVID zero policy and slightly lifted its restrictions on international travelers.

On January 8, 2023, mainland China lifted its quarantine requirement for incoming travelers. It also started issuing visas for residents to travel abroad.

What are the current travel rules in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong has also gradually lifted restrictions and is now fully open to tourists.

The city lifted mandatory hotel quarantine in September 2022. In December, authorities lifted movement restrictions and mandatory PCR tests on arrival previously applied to international arrivals. Restrictions on live music and the number of diners per table in restaurants were also lifted.

In January 2023, mandatory quarantine was lifted for those who tested positive for COVID-19.

As of March 1, residents and visitors are no longer required to wear masks in public – including on public transport.

Rapid antigen testing is only required for those visiting public hospitals and residential care homes.

How are the COVID cases in China now?

Testing has been well implemented and the risk of an epidemic is generally controllable, according to Wang.

China experienced a spike in infections after its zero-COVID policy was lifted in December. However, official data on cases was limited and many feared that the country was under-reporting the situation.

The country of 1.4 billion people reported three new COVID-related deaths for Tuesday, December 27, up from the day before. However, these numbers were inconsistent with what funeral parlors were reporting, as well as the experience of much less populated places after they reopened.

Between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, China reported just under 60,000 COVID-related deaths compared to just 13 recorded the previous month. This is partly because it began to include deaths from underlying conditions.