Russian fighter collides with US drone over international waters

The US military says a Russian fighter jet collided with a US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drone operating in international airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday, causing the drone to crash.

A US military official told VOA that the unmanned MQ-9 has not yet been found. The Russian defense ministry blamed the drone for the crash and said its Su-27 jets did not come into contact with the American plane.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States is summoning the Russian ambassador over the incident.

“We are engaging directly with the Russians, again at the highest levels, to convey our strong objections to this unsafe, unprofessional wiretapping that caused the downing of the American drone.”

He added that US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy “has conveyed a strong message to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, according to White House spokesman John Kirby.

“If the message [from Russia] is that they want to prevent us or prevent us from flying and operating in international airspace over the Black Sea, then that message will fail because that’s not going to happen, Kirby said in response to a question from VOA.

We will continue to fly and operate in international airspace over international waters. The Black Sea does not belong to any nation and we will continue to do what we need to do for our national security interests in that part of the world.”

According to the US European Command, which oversees US military operations in Europe, two Russian Su-27 jets “dumped fuel and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsafe and unprofessional manner”.

“One of the Russian Su-27 jets hit the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to shoot the MQ-9 down in international waters. This incident shows a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.” EUCOM added.

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a press release that the collision “almost caused both aircraft to crash.”

Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Russian jet likely suffered damage during the crash as well. The interception lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes before the crash, according to Ryder.

EUCOM called on Russian forces to act “professionally and confidently”, while warning that these types of acts are “dangerous and can lead to miscalculations and unintended escalation”.

Patsy Widakuswara and Cindy Saine contributed to this report.