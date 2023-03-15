Andrey Kurkov, Maryse Cond on the Booker International List

Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and acclaimed Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Cond are among 13 contenders for the Booker International Prize for translated literature.

Kurkov, 61, who has written extensively for Western publications on the Russian invasion of his country, is nominated for Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv, a darkly comic portrait of life in the western Ukrainian city.

Cond, often mentioned as a possible candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature, has been nominated for The Gospel According to the New World. The writer, who is 89 and blind, dictated the novel to her husband and translator, Richard Philcox.

The Booker International Prize is awarded annually to a translated work of fiction published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It is run jointly with the Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

The long list of books from 12 countries and 11 languages ​​also includes The Whale by Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan, The Ninth Building by Chinas Zou Jingzhi, Standing Heavy by Ivorian writer GauZ’ and Pyre by Indian author Perumal Murugan.

French novelist Leila Slimani, who chairs the judging panel, said the books celebrated literary ambition, excellence, originality” and the talent of literary translators.

The six finalists will be announced on April 18 and the winner will be revealed on May 23 at a ceremony in London.

The prize was created to raise the profile of fiction in other languages, which makes up only a small proportion of books published in Britain, and to recognize the often unrecognized work of literary translators. The purse of 50,000 pounds ($61,000) is split between the winning author and their translator.

Last years winners were Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell for Tomb of Sand. ___

An earlier version of the story incorrectly gave Maryse Cond’s age as 86. She is 89 years old.