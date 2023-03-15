Russian plane collides with US drone in international airspace over Black Sea, official says





A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, a US defense official told Fox News. The aircraft in question was one of two Su-27s flying together when the collision occurred in international airspace over international waters. The drone’s propeller was damaged, forcing the unmanned aerial vehicle to plunge into the Black Sea, west of Crimea, the US defense official told Fox News. The State Department is summoning Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, to express “strong objections” to the wiretapping, spokesman Ned Price confirmed to reporters. RUSSIA, US EXCHANGE SERVICES IN DIPLOMATIC STATEMENT DAY AFTER TREATMENT AS QUAD LEADERS DISCUSS REGIONAL SECURITY The Su-27 was headed for Crimea and landed there after the incident, the official added. It is not known if there was any damage to the Su-27. US European Command and US Air Forces Europe Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) issued a statement on the incident in which they reported the events leading up to the crash and advised the Russian military of “a pattern of dangerous actions ” in international airspace. . Ukraine was the third largest arms importer in 2022, THANKS TO HELP FROM US, EUROPE The statement said, “At approximately 7:03 a.m. (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the MQ-9’s propeller, causing US forces to shoot the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision, the Su The -27 dumped fuel and flew ahead of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsafe and unprofessional manner. This incident shows a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.” “This incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to calculations of errors and unintended escalation,” the statement warned. . CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP “Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and struck by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and total loss of the MQ-9,” said Gen. James B. Hecker, USAFE commander. – AFRICA. “In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional action by the Russians almost caused both planes to crash.” “US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace, and we call on the Russians to behave in a professional and safe manner,” Hecker continued. A senior Biden national security official told reporters on Tuesday that there have been “other interceptions” by Russian jets of US aircraft in recent weeks. “It’s not unusual for there to be interception by Russian aircraft of American aircraft over the Black Sea, and so this is not an unusual occurrence. There have even been in recent weeks, there have been other interceptions,” John Kirby. , the coordinator of the National Security Council for strategic communications told reporters. “But this is definitely worth mentioning because of how unsafe and unprofessional it is [it] it was really reckless that it was and caused one of our planes to crash. So, it is unique in this regard.” Kirby said the MQ-9 Reaper drone “posed a threat to nobody”.

