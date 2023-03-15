Global integrated powertrain design presented at International HX SERIES

LISLE, Ill., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Navistar has launched International S13 Integrated power for the professional market. The S13 integrated powertrain, developed in collaboration with the TRATON Group, demonstrates advances in durability, reliability and performance. This latest announcement demonstrates a continued commitment to customers by laying the foundation for the next generation of vehicles, technologies and comprehensive ownership solutions.

“The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the most advanced engine we’ve ever produced and the lightest professional engine available on the market,” said Mark Stasell, vice president, Professional Trucking Business. “The S13 Integrated will benefit professional customers by achieving excellent performance, simplicity and serviceability, and superior operating economics.”

This release expands on the current customer offering of the S13 Integrated Powertrain. Navistar first introduced the S13 Integrated Powertrain for the highway market in August 2022available in International Lt. and RH Series models.

Developed from a clean sheet design, the S13 Integrated Powertrain consists of three separate components, an engine, a transmission and an aftertreatment system, all designed and developed simultaneously to ensure maximum compatibility and integration between systems.

Engine and post-processing capabilities save time and capital

The integrated power S13 maximizes performance and benefits from efficiency enabled through its modular design in global collaboration with the TRATON Group.

The 13-liter International S13 engine achieves advanced fuel efficiency and performance through a clean-burning combustion strategy and a reduction in friction and pumping losses. The S13 engine is Navistar’s first engine designed with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology as its primary emissions reduction technology. The absence of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler on this engine allows nearly 100 percent of the exhaust to flow to the fixed-geometry turbocharger, equaling more power and improved engine performance. Additionally, the engine operates at low revs and high torque which equates to less fuel injection and less fuel consumption, delivering up to 515 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.

The compact dual-stage Aftertreatment design is purpose-built with easy service access, as well as significantly improved emissions control and fuel efficiency. To keep temperatures in an optimal range and extend service intervals, the aftertreatment system includes a two-stage SCR catalyst system in a single-box design.

Since an EGR cooler was eliminated from the combustion process, less soot and particulates are created. This cleaner burn cycle allows for extended service intervals and eliminates the need for diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and active regeneration.

“Professional truckers often spend a lot of idle time in a job that has historically required more frequent active regens,” Stasell said. “The S13 Integrated Powertrain’s pre-processing system, combined with the engine’s combustion strategy, greatly reduces the need for active and parked revs.”

Various Broadcast and PTO Options for Professional Client Needs

INTERNATIONAL LAW The T14 transmission, a 14-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), uniquely combines low gear range and six reverse gears through the use of a planetary gear set.

The T14 combines two deep crawler gears and a wide 26.7 overall ratio to provide slow-speed maneuverability, exceptional starting and improved performance to and from the job site.

The T14 transmission features occupation-specific drive modes, including off-road mode, manual mode and pave mode. These driving modes combined with other professionally focused functions, such as split axle mode and drive mode, which frees the truck when it gets stuck, prove that the T14 is ready for any job.

As part of the clean sheet design, shift logic and integrated software controls maximize efficiency and performance resulting in gear changes that are perfectly matched to engine revs. The T14 also uses an electronic clutch actuator with controls integrated with the engine to provide faster and smoother shifting.

Multiple specification options are available for various professional customer applications, including front engine power take-off (FEPTO), rear engine power take-off (REPTO), as well as single-output transmission PTO and double.

All PTO options are factory installed at Navistar’s Integrated Training Plant in Huntsville, Alabamaand keep the T14 transmission warranty.

The integrated power S13 also benefits from Navistar’s Diamond Logic electrical system to optimize body integration, comfort and safety features. This provides both chassis fitters and customers with maximum flexibility, simplicity and functionality.

Comprehensive Ownership Solutions

The S13 International Power Integrated System includes several customer benefits outside of the product itself, including integrated dealer software, integrated service products and repair maintenance contracts.

Navistar’s connected solution, OnCommand Connection (OCC), comes standard on all international vehicles, including those equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain. OCC combined with International 360 offers fleet monitoring and preventive maintenance scheduling to increase uptime and keep customers’ businesses running at peak efficiency. Customers can also use the OCC Go mobile app to monitor their vehicles in real time.

When specified for professional applications, the S13 Engine and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system comes standard with a two-year, unlimited-mile, and unlimited-hour warranty, and the factory-installed T14 Transmission and PTOs have a three-year, unlimited-mile warranty. A selection of additional warranties and extended service contracts are also available. The integrated power S13 is supported by of North America the largest one-stop dealer network to support every service need.

“The integrated S13 powertrain enhances traditional efficient propulsion technologies to allow the industry to progress toward a more sustainable future,” said Gran Nyberg, executive vice president, Commercial Operations.

An HX International The series truck equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain will be on display at the International Truck Show booth #S-60707 during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas Convention Center March 14-18 IN Las Vegas.

To learn more about the S13 Integrated Powertrain, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/media/hxseriesshift.

For additional media resources, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/media/S13.

