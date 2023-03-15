Report: Chick-fil-A plots international expansion





Atlanta-based quick-service giant Chick-fil-A is trying international expansion again. But this time is not a one time; it includes a $1 billion plan for stores across Europe and Asia. CEO Andrew Cathy spoke to the Wall Street Journal earlier this week and said Chick-fil-A has plenty of room to grow in the U.S., but that an international presence is needed as the family-owned business charts its future. We feel it’s time to keep innovating and experimenting [to] test how we will do in international markets so we can learn, said Cathy. The company said it plans to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026, with locations in five international markets by 2030. Chick-fil-As last attempt to enter the European market in London in 2019 ended when gay rights activists repeatedly protested the location. A previous attempt in South Africa from 1996 to 2001 failed because the brand failed to register brand awareness among its customers. However, there are eight successful Chick-fil-A stores in Canada and three in Puerto Rico. Chick-fil-A is extremely popular in the US, with higher AUVs than most other quick service restaurants, while only being open six days a week. According to Cathy, the third Cathy to run Chick-fil-A is planning to stick with its model in which franchisees operate only one restaurant, working closely with the company and sharing profits with the chain after paying fees. Anita Costello, Chick-fil-As executive vice president for international, told the Wall Street Journal that the chain seeks to serve all customers in its markets and that it takes seriously the concerns raised about the company. Chick-fil-A executives told the Wall Street Journal that they expect their global restaurants to perform similarly to their roughly 2,700 U.S. locations. As for where the restaurants will be located, Cathy told the Wall Street Journal that they are looking for places in Asia and Europe with stable economies, dense populations and a demand for chicken, though they need to find a way to replicate the chain. their supply abroad. . Chick-fil-A is not the only brand looking to expand in Asia. Papa Johns made a big splash in the market in 2022 with its largest franchise deal ever in China. TGI Fridays signed 75 franchise agreements in 2022 to open units in South and Southeast Asia. And Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Cho announced that it will enter the Asian market in 2022 as well. This is in addition to Chick-fil-A’s competitors such as KFC, Popeyes and McDonalds, all of which have an international presence. McDonalds expanded its Asian presence in 2016, growing to about 6,000 restaurants across the continent. Chick-fil-As’ newest menu innovation may succeed in Europe and Asia. Often, innovations that are not popular in the US become popular overseas. Take, for example, plant-based meat. KFC and McDonalds have both tested plant-based options in the US with average results. However, abroad that result has shown to be much better and positive. That looks like a good sign for Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich, which has yet to post any results in the U.S. but has spent four years in development.

