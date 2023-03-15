Mighty Ninety Celebrates International Women’s Day > FE Warren Air Force Base > News

Even as weather conditions threatened the planned events, the Mighty Ninety gathered at the A-01 Missile Alert Facility near Lindbergh and the base to recognize and honor the contributions of women aviators past and present for International Women’s Day, 8 March 2023.

An all-female flight crew consisting of pilots Capt. Amber Arbanas and Lt. Amanda Lloyd, as well as senior flight engineer Kayli Rodriguez, was scheduled to fly two rockets to MAF at 9 a.m., but bad weather grounded the planes. . However, fog and freezing rain would not deter these teams.

“First of all there is the good saying ‘never cancel a forecast’ when it comes to weather, because the weather is always changing, but knowing the capabilities and limitations of our aircraft is the essence of making sound judgment calls to postpone the mission when it comes to work. to weather and maintenance factors as we experienced that day,” said Arbanas. “I love to fly and I love to share that experience with people who might not otherwise be able to fly. Seeing our side of the mission through their eyes is always a humbling reminder of what a unique job we have and what role we play as helicopters in the Air Force Global Strike.”

For those who attended, a feeling often mentioned was a sense of appreciation for those who got involved and those who worked to put the event together.

“I feel like I work with a lot of women who go above and beyond,” said Lt. 1 Jacqueline Woods, aircrew commander with the 319th Missile Squadron. “It’s great to work alongside them and show what we do and how we accomplish the mission, so it’s an honor to be a part of what we’re doing today.”

Although later than expected, Woods and 1st Lt. Ann Belfiore, the crew commander of the 319th Missile Squadron, arrived at MAF before 1 p.m. and assumed the mantle of nuclear deterrence assurance after a tour with Lt. 1 Sage McDonald, 319th Missile Squadron commander, and Lt. Ashlyn Murray, 320th Missile Squadron crew chief.

At MAF, an all-female fire team from the Missile Security Force’s 90th Squadron was on hand to respond to any emergency on the ground. Defenders, Sgt. Lincoln Green and Airmen Jessica Santos-Watts and Kyla Stidham all volunteered to participate. For them, there was an appreciation for the event and that there was an available pool of women to participate, given the typically low number of female defenders throughout the Air Force.

“It’s nice to see a lot more women in the security forces than I’m used to seeing,” Green said. “I’m used to being the only female and the rest of the unit are guys, so it’s nice to see more diversity in the career field.”

Although times have changed and opportunities for female airmen are more abundant, those who came before were responsible for paving the way for those who serve today and in the future. It’s an understanding that sparks appreciation for their role.

“Climbing a mountain is never easy, especially when you’re the first to chart the trail,” McDonald said. “I’m so grateful for the women who came before, the ones who said, ‘this isn’t good enough,’ and fought the battles. There is still work to be done, but we are closer to the top now than we have ever been thanks to those who paved the way.”

In addition to the appreciation shown by the participants, there was also a sense of pride and reverence for the occasion.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be part of the all-female Women’s Day crew, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that the weight of nuclear deterrence is something none of us take lightly,” Murray said. “Operating the Air Force’s most powerful weapons system is the greatest responsibility and privilege I will ever have, and being a woman surrounded by other strong women in a male-dominated career field is very empowering, especially when I think about how the women who came before us had to fight to be here.”