International Pacific Research Center | research





The path of the MH370 fragment found on a beach in southern Mozambique Honolulu, March 14, 2016

The IPRC Ocean Drift Model has simulated the drift of the possible MH370 fragment found on December 30, 2015, by South African teenager Liam Lotter on a beach in southern Mozambique, near the resort town of Xai Xai. The location where this third piece was found is consistent with the movement of the flaperon found in Reunion last July and the piece found in late February 2016 at Paluma Sandbank, off the northeastern tip of Mozambique’s Benguerra Island. All 3 pieces appear to have gone down into the water, consistent with a wind pattern of 0.8%. This newly found part lends further support to the IPRC model simulations. Model details and research suggestions. Model results for the flaperon motion field found on Reunion Island in July 2015 and the fragment found on Paluma Sand Bank, Mozambique, late February 2016 and 30 December 2015: Click on the links in the table for maps and animations. Track of MH370 fragment found on Paluma Sandbank Honolulu, March 8, 2016

The IPRC Ocean Drift Model has simulated the drift of the possible MH370 fragment found in late February 2016 on the Paluma Sandbank, off the northeastern tip of Mozambique’s Benguerra Island. The location where this second part was found is consistent with the movement of the flaperon found in Reunion last July. Both pieces appear to have gone down into the water, consistent with a wind pattern of 0.8%. This newly found part lends further support to the IPRC model simulations. Model details and research suggestions. The image below shows the path and timeline of movement (color dates) for the fragment found in late February 2016 on a sandbank on Benguerra Island, Mozambique, as estimated in the IPRC Ocean Flow Model. The IPRC Ocean Drift model simulates the crash site of MH370

and Flow Paths Honolulu, August 4, 2015

The IPRC Ocean Drift Model has simulated flaperon drift from Flight MH370 from the likely crash site to Reunion. The developers of this model, Nikolai Maximenko and Jan Hafner, have used this model to successfully simulate the paths of millions of tons of marine debris from the 2011 tsunami in Japan.

Given the lack of information about the orientation of the flaperon in the water and the combined effects of waves and wind on its movements, they explored model solutions in a wide range of wind (critical parameter, characterizing the direct force of the wind on the object) . They found that the arrival time of the flaperon at Reunion within the last 3 months is most favorable for 0.8% winds, ie the fraction of local wind speed added to the speed of the ocean current to effectively simulate the movement of the debris in question .

To see animations of individual and combined vents, see the table below.

