SpaceX launches a cargo ship with 3 tons of supplies and equipment for the International Space Station





Making a spectacular display, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted a Dragon cargo ship into orbit Tuesday evening, carrying 6,300 pounds of research equipment, crew supplies, spare parts and other equipment on a two-day flight to the International Space Station. Space. The Falcon 9 first-stage booster, making its seventh flight, revved up at 8:30 p.m. EDT and lifted off from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida with 1.7 million pounds of thrust and a fiery stream of exhaust. visible for dozens of miles around. Launching directly into the plane of the space station’s orbit, the booster took off on a northeast trajectory parallel to the East Coast of the United States, fading to an ember-like smudge as it accelerated away from Florida and exited the lower atmosphere. . A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket appeared in a dramatic evening sky display on March 14, 2023, as it boosted a Dragon cargo ship into orbit carrying three tons of supplies and equipment bound for the International Space Station. Docking is scheduled for early March 16. NASA/SpaceX

Two and a half minutes after liftoff, the nine first-stage Merlin engines were shut down, the stage was removed, and the flight continued on the power of the single second-stage engine. Five minutes later, the first stage impacted a barge offshore. A minute after that, the second stage slipped into its planned orbit. The Dragon cargo ship was then released to fly on its own. It was SpaceX’s 17th launch so far this year and 27th overall under a contract with NASA to deliver supplies and equipment to the space station. “Dragon is carrying just under 6,300 pounds of cargo, which includes crew supplies, science probes, spacewalk equipment and vehicle equipment,” said Phil Dempsey, manager of space station transportation integration at the Johnson Space Center. in Houston. “In addition, the crew asked for some fresh fruit and cheeses in the refrigerator,” Dempsey added. “So on board are apples, blueberries, grapefruit, oranges, cherry tomatoes, as well as a few different cheeses.” But the main purpose of the mission is to enable ongoing research aboard the mail, Dempsey said, and “we look forward to the crew on the space station having new science and research probes available to work on.” Approaching the lab complex from behind and below, Dragon is expected to arrive at the space station early Thursday, docking at a point directly in front of the outpost before moving to dock at the port forward of the lab. The link-up will come just five days after a SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle – the Endurance – anchored from the same port and carried two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut back to Earth to complete a 157-day mission. Keeping up a high launch pace, SpaceX plans two Falcon 9 launches on Friday; one from California to put another set of Starlink Internet satellites into orbit and the other from Cape Canaveral to boost two SES communications satellites into space. If all goes well, the company could launch up to 100 Falcon family rockets this year. More



William Harwood Bill Harwood has covered the US space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News. It covered 129 spacecraft missions, every interplanetary flight since Voyager 2’s flyby of Neptune, and a number of commercial and military launches. Based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is a dedicated amateur astronomer and co-author of Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia.

