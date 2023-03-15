Ocean farming: Seaweed is having its moment in the sun

For centuries, it has been prized in the kitchens of Asia and neglected almost everywhere else: those shimmering ribbons of seaweed that bend and thrive in the cool ocean waves.

Today, seaweed is suddenly a hot global commodity. It attracts new money and purpose to all sorts of new places because of its potential to help mitigate some of the dangers of the modern age, not least climate change.

In London, a start-up is making a plastic substitute from seaweed. In Australia and Hawaii, others are racing to grow seaweed that, when fed to cattle, can cut methane from cow burps. Researchers are studying how much carbon dioxide can be sequestered by seaweed farms, as investors see them as a new source of carbon credits for polluters to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

And in South Korea, one of the most established seaweed-growing countries in the world, farmers are struggling to keep up with growing export demand.

What was primarily a relatively small Asian industry is now coveted by the West. Far beyond South Korea, new farms have been established in Maine, the Faroe Islands, Australia, and even in the North Sea. Globally, seaweed production has increased by nearly 75 percent in the past decade. The focus is moving beyond its traditional use in the kitchen.

But while its champions see it as a miracle crop for a hotter planet, others worry that the zeal to farm the ocean could replicate some of the same harms of farming on land. Not much is known about how seaweed farms can, especially offshore ones affect marine ecosystems.

Seaweed proponents believe that seaweed is a cure-all, that seaweed is a panacea for climate problems, said David Koweek, chief scientist for Ocean Visions, a consortium of research organizations studying ocean-based interventions for the crisis. climatic. Seaweed antagonists think that seaweed is completely overrated.

There is another problem. Seaweed itself is feeling the impact of climate change, especially in Asia.

The water is too hot, said Sung-kil Shin, a third-generation seaweed farmer, as he pulled his boat into port one morning on Soando Island, south of the South Korean mainland, where the seaweed is long cultivated and cultivated.

Pierre Paslier used to make a living designing plastic packaging for cosmetics. To him it was like giving my brain a big plastic pollutant.

He wanted out. He wanted to create packaging that would come from nature and disappear into nature, quickly. With a friend from graduate school, Rodrigo Garca Gonzlez, he created a company called NotPla, short for no plastic.











A biodegradable plastic membrane at the NotPlas operation in Hackney, London.

Out of an East London warehouse, they designed an edible water pouch made from seaweed and other plant extracts: To drink the water, you simply put the pouch in your mouth. They designed another that can hold ketchup and a third for cosmetics.

They also started making a seaweed-based coating for cardboard boxes. Just Eat, a food delivery app in Britain, started using it for some of its orders, including its European one women's soccer finals in July at Wembley Stadium.











Edible bubbles designed to replace single-use packets for liquids.

It’s still her place. The seaweed liner, designed for home composting bins, is significantly more expensive than the plastic liner now used in most recycled paper bins.

But Mr. Paslier is looking to the future. The European Union has a new law that limits single-use plastics. A global plastics treaty is under negotiation.

Seaweed won’t replace all plastic, but seaweed combined with other things can treat single-use plastics, he said. We are barely scratching the surface.

In the gray light of dawn, Soon-ok Goh, a slight 71-year-old, swam silently in the shallow waters of Gijang, on the southern coast of South Korea. Her legs were wrapped in yellow flip flops, her slim and petite frame in a wet suit. She surfaced on the water for a few seconds, took a long breath that sounded almost like a whistle in the stillness of the morning, then sank back down with yellow flippers turned upside down.

Ms Goh is among the last practitioners of a dying craft. Since the late 7th century, women like her have foraged for wild seaweed, along with other seafood, in the cold waters around the Korean Peninsula.

This morning, with a small pink-handled knife in hand, she cut strips of bright green-brown kelp called miyeok. She plucked sea snails clinging to the rocks, two kinds of sea cucumbers, a handful of sea urchins munching on kelp.

They all entered her sack.

Her grandmother taught her the craft, said Ms Goh, who is known as haenyeo, or women of the sea. She has been diving since the age of 9. People who do this kind of work are disappearing, she said. When I’m done, no one will. As demand increases, old practices are being pushed into the past.

The role of seaweed in your life depends on where you are from.

For Alaska Natives, seaweed has been a source of food for generations. The Irish and Welsh have used it to make pudding. Japanese soup stock is made from kelp. Seaweed extracts also help millions of people around the world keep their teeth clean; it has been used to make toothpaste for years.

In Korea, bounded by water on three sides, 20 different types of seaweed have been recorded. It is central to cuisine and culture.











In a Seoul restaurant, many varieties on the menu.

After giving birth, mothers are served a soup made with miyeok, rich in iron and coffee, and children are served on their birthdays to honor mothers. Dried and salted bay leaves are eaten as snacks or sprinkled over cookies. Sharp maesaeng bulbs are tucked into a steaming breakfast porridge believed to be a hangover cure.

In decades past, when there was no money to buy rice, you could go to the sea and find seaweed, said Hye Kyung Jeong, a food historian at Hoseo University in Seoul. Seaweed helped people survive the famine, she said.

This is not the first time that seaweed has helped avert a crisis.

Messy arms race



The new frontier for seaweed production lies beyond Asia.

Steve Meller, an American businessman in Australia, grows seaweed in giant glass tanks on land. Specifically, a red seaweed native to the waters around Australia called asparagopsis, which meat and dairy companies are looking at as a way to meet their climate goals.

According to several independent studies, a sprinkling of asparagus in cattle feed can cut methane from their burps by 82 to 98 percent.

I think the race is on to get the world’s first commercial supply, Mr Meller said. The request is on the scale outside the roof.

His company, called CH4, after the chemical formula for methane, is racing to get asparagus into the mouths of cows. A manager examined the crop recently. Cattle dung is a major source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. A farmer on an Australian farm with a handful of seaweed supplement. At least two other Australian start-ups, Sea Forest and Rumin8, are in the seaweed race for livestock. So are Simbrosia and Blue Ocean Barns, both in Hawaii.

Fonterraa dairy producer in New Zealand has begun commercial trials of a seaweed supplement, and Ben and Jerry’s is planning his own trials soon. Global dairy giant Danone has invested in an asparagopsis start-up.

It remains unclear whether seaweed can cause damage to livestock methane. In the United States, there is another hurdle to overcome: regulatory approval.

However, it could be key to the beef and dairy industry’s ability to meet climate goals. Emissions from food systems alone, mainly meat and dairy, could increase the average global temperature by 1 degree Celsius by the end of the century, crossing the relatively safe global warming threshold. the researchers said.

Climatic pressures



Seabirds dive and dance around the fishing port on Soando, an island off the southern tip of South Korea, as Mr. Shin’s boat pulls in with the morning harvest.

Mr Shin, 44, has been draining these waters for 20 years and has seen climate change alter his trade. It grows a species of red kelp called pyropia, which favors cold water during the growing season. So he has gone further and further from the coast in search of cool waves.











Mr. Shin's crew has been harvesting seaweed lately.

By mid-April, Mr. Shin says, the water is not as cold as Pyropia likes. His performance has suffered. People want more seaweed these days, he said. But there is no more seaweed.

Since 1968, the waters where Mr. Shin farms are heated with 1.4 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the global average. That’s why South Korean scientists are racing to breed species that can thrive in warm waters.

Seaweed farms are a far cry from the rows of corn and wheat that make up monoculture agriculture on Earth. But even as they mean new opportunities, they present ecological risks, many of them unknown.

They can block sunlight for creatures that need it. They can distribute plastic buoys in the sea, which already suffers from too much plastic. They can leave their plant waste on the sea floor, changing the marine ecosystem.

It has to be done very carefully, said Scott Pillias, a PhD student in economics who studies marine systems at the University of Queensland. We don’t have to wait for seaweed to save us.