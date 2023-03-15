Province funds new Cape Breton medical school campus – Dal News





On March 7, 2023, Premier Tim Houston announced a $58.9 million investment to develop a new medical sciences building at Cape Breton University, which will house the medical school campus expected to open in 2025 in collaboration with Dalhousie University . The campus, the provinces second campus and third campus for Dalhousie Medical School, will train 30 new doctors every year. It will include a new collaborative care clinic at Nova Scotia Community College’s (NSCC) Marconi campus and an expansion of Cape Breton University’s health and counseling Families across Cape Breton and our rural communities need more family physicians, and we know the best way to meet that need is to train more of them here and do more to ensure that they who graduate here, practice here, said Prime Minister Houston. Nova Scotians deserve to have more health care workers practicing in their communities, and with a strong focus on rural care training, we expect the best patient care to happen across the province. A proven track record

Dalhousie Medical School has a long history of providing medical education in Cape Breton, most notably in Family Medicine residencies and Longitudinal Integrated Clerkships in North Sydney and New Waterford. The launch of the Cape Breton Medical Campus and partnership with Cape Breton University is the natural progression and next important step in fulfilling the Faculty of Medicine’s mission of healthier communities. Dalhousie Medical School has a proven track record of providing excellent medical education opportunities throughout the Maritimes, says Dr. David Anderson, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie. We look forward to partnering with Cape Breton University to train the next generation of physicians to further address the health care needs of the Cape Breton community.

A rendering of the Medical Sciences Building

The new medical sciences building will be the cornerstone of Cape Breton’s medical campus, housing education and research space to train the next generation of family physicians. Their education will include special training in rural health needs, such as aging, frailty and disease prevention, as well as Indigenous health and African Nova Scotian health. We know that healthy communities are thriving communities, and today, with this investment, we take a big step forward in improving the collective health of our citizens, said David Dingwall, president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University. We are deeply grateful to the Province of Nova Scotia for their trust in us and for investing in a healthier future for our community. Simply put, this investment will change the face of health care in Cape Breton, in rural Nova Scotia and across the province. Data has shown that doctors are more likely to work in communities where they have had an educational experience. This is why Dalhousie Medical School’s residency programs outside of Halifax have been so successful in recruiting doctors to work in Nova Scotia. This campus will offer students the opportunity to complete their medical studies in their home region of Cape Breton/rural Nova Scotia, and will inspire them to stay and practice in the communities that formed them. Funding and building a state-of-the-art medical sciences building is a transformative decision that will have long-term impacts on the region’s health care, said Dr. Jennifer Hall, associate dean of Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick, who represented Dalhousie at the announcement. Prospective students can be assured of receiving a world-class medical education at an institution that reflects their ambitions and talents.

