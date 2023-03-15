UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk ends his official visit to Uzbekistan with a press conference

Barchaga assalomu alejkum (Good morning everyone). Thank you for coming and let me start by thanking the Government of Uzbekistan very much for the invitation to visit.

I have been warmly welcomed over the past three days and have had frank and constructive discussions with a wide range of people, from senior government officials to human rights defenders. This morning, I met President Mirziyoyev, who elaborated on the ongoing reform process. Much has been done to transform Uzbekistan over the past six years and I deeply appreciate the Presidents commitment to human rights central to the way forward. We must not forget that when we talk about human rights, it is a never-ending story.

It is essential that human rights are central to everyone’s daily life. I want to give you an example: during my visit to Uzbekistan, I met a young woman. Using sign language, she shared her frustrations and disappointments. But she also expressed hope and explained how, as a human rights major, she felt that human rights validated her as a human being and that they were important to her self-worth. On cue, she explained: I want the system to change so that young people like me have more opportunities. As High Commissioner, I hope that under the new reforms, a new Uzbekistan will provide her and all Uzbeks with the opportunity and ability to live a full and dignified life. I was deeply moved by her determination and share her hope.

Uzbekistan has a colorful, rich, but also very complex history. The last time I visited the country was right after independence and today I see a very different country. Just look around Tashkent. I see a place full of possibilities.

Uzbekistan inherited structures without much respect for human rights. Over the past six years this has changed radically. The presidential reforms have included significant legal reforms in a wide range of areas; the end of forced labor in the cotton fields; granting citizenship to over 76,000 former stateless persons; the return and reintegration of over 500 women and children from camps in Syria and elsewhere. I have asked other states to follow suit. There is strong cooperation with international human rights mechanisms, the Human Rights Council, as you know, Uzbekistan is a member of the Human Rights Council — and my Office on a number of issues, including the ratification of the Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Human rights education is very important and the government is committed to it.

During my visit this week, officials spoke of the scale of the challenges ahead. They also talked about the difficulties they inherited and let’s not forget, old habits die hard. Over time, human rights thinking and action have become more entrenched in the country’s fabric and society. Reforms have accelerated and I am fully aware that this is a growing process with much work still to be done. In fact, no one should be left behind. This is ultimately about human rights.

My office appreciates the cooperation offered by the Government, including my Regional Office for Central Asia, and its invitation to strengthen it further, this is a departure from my visit. During my visit, I had the opportunity to share my observations and recommendations with the Government.

I raised, for example, the need to address a clear gender gap in all spheres of life, from the political to the public sphere. I welcome the strong commitment from the President and the President of the Senate to correct this imbalance. I was encouraged to learn about plans to criminalize gender-based violence in the home. I have also encouraged legislation to decriminalize same-sex relationships, consistent with its international human rights standards. And my Office is ready to help the country to change its legislation which criminalizes the transmission of HIV in all circumstances.

On the issue of torture and ill-treatment in custody, a zero-tolerance approach is essential in law and in practice. My office has received assurances that Uzbekistan is working towards ratification of the key mechanism for monitoring and preventing torture, the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture. I hope and believe that this will happen soon, because, we know, actions always speak louder than words. More broadly, the human rights perspective needs to be strengthened in the ongoing reform process, especially when it comes to law enforcement and the administration of justice.

I also discussed the importance of state institutions creating an environment that is truly conducive to the full involvement of civil society actors in the overall reform process.

We know, in the world of human rights, a vibrant civil society is a vital cog in the wheel of human rights. It is essential that non-governmental organizations operate in an environment free of interference. Similarly, a pluralistic environment is essential to encourage a diverse representation of views and to expand civic space.

A free media and an open digital space can provide a suitable environment for everyone to fully participate in the development and growth of the country. This includes further action to protect journalists and the media, as well as freedom of expression.

During my visit, I also traveled to the Republic of Karakalpakstan and its capital, Nukus. I had the privilege of engaging with young people at the Savitsky Museum and with community leaders and elders in a mahalla, or local neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city. My meetings highlighted a resourcefulness and determination and genuine desire to bring human rights into every aspect of their lives.

Known as the Louvre of the desert, the museum provided a haven for works of art that the then Soviet authorities deemed unacceptable. Many artists at the time had been imprisoned, interned in labor camps, or interned in mental asylums for most of their lives. This museum and its avant-garde artworks serve as a stark reminder of the pain and suffering endured by many people in this part of the world. It also pays tribute to the importance of human achievement, sustainability and preservation of local culture. Respect for cultural rights is imperative for the growth of complete and inclusive societies. Museums, like the one I visited, have provided an essential safe space for free thinking.

At the museum, I also engaged with around 600 students from across the country and we shared views – in person and online – on a range of issues, including disability rights, the digital divide, gender issues, the environment and climate change. In particular, the people of Karakalpakstan face the harsh reality of environmental neglect and deprivation. The drying up of the nearby Aral Sea, once the world’s fourth largest lake, is a stark reminder of what is at stake globally.

I have also had frank discussions with government officials and civil society about the July 2022 events in Nukus. I reiterated my offices’ call for a transparent and independent review after the action, including accountability for loss of life. I also raised the importance of fair trial standards in this context, as well as how inclusive dialogue can build trust, with lessons to be learned for the future.

As Uzbekistan designs further reforms, my Office is prepared to support all efforts to strengthen the social contract, based on inclusion, participation and protection. This is ultimately about a healthy civic space. Such enterprises, as I have seen in many situations in countries around the world, help build the path to sustainable development, especially for young people.

In my meetings, I have encouraged everyone to look to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a document that marks its 75th anniversary this year, as an inspiration in particular to help build a path where human rights are central to their work and everyone’s lives.

The UDHR is a standard achievement of humanity for all peoples and all nations, and is a global blueprint for international, national and local laws and policies and a cornerstone of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

We know that human rights, when implemented, act as a guardrail, a safeguard and a blueprint for concrete action towards development, peace and security.

Let us act in our daily lives to protect human rights, work together for a more sustainable, fairer and more prosperous world for this generation and for those to come.

Katta rahmat (Thank you.)

