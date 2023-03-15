Tributes to the former councilor and mayor





Tributes have been paid following the sad death of former North East Lincolnshire councilor and North East Lincolnshire Mayor Terry Walker. Terry was twice Chairman of North East Lincolnshire Council in 1997-98 and 2019-21. He was elected to Grimsby Borough Council in 1988 as a Labor councilor for the Carnforth ward and on forming North East Lincolnshire Council he was elected as a Labor member for the Scartho ward until 1999. He returned to the Council as a Labor member representing the East Marsh ward in 2011. He continued as a councilor for the East Marsh ward until 2021, later as a member of the Liberal Democrats. Terry also served as a member of the Council’s Cabinet in 2015-16, serving as portfolio holder for leisure, citizens and public protection. Before that he chaired the Tourism, Leisure and Culture Review Panel from 2012 to 2015. He was also Chair of the Standards Committee from 2016 to 2018. Cllr Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council said: Terry was a real tour de force, representing the borough at the highest levels for many years. He was a great advocate and champion for the people of North East Lincolnshire and the news of his death is terribly sad. I knew Terry well as a friend and colleague and my sincere condolences go out to his family and friends on behalf of everyone at the Council. The Union Flag is currently flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the former mayor.

