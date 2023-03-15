



Ajay Banga, President Biden’s nominee to lead the World Bank, is a successful businessman who has long worked to bring investment and jobs to developing countries. In announcing Banga’s appointment as president of the World Bank, Biden praised Banga’s experience at leading companies that have expanded access to financial services, as well as his ability to create effective partnerships. Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,Biden said on February 23. He has a proven track record of managing people and systems and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results. Composed of 189 member countries, the World Bank provides loans, grants and technical assistance to developing countries to reduce poverty and improve lives. The international financial institution also advises governments, businesses and communities on economic development. The World Bank’s Board of Governors will have to confirm Banga’s appointment. It now serves as an investment firmVice President of General AtlantisBanga is one of manyindian americanswho have risen to lead major American companies. As a business leader, Banga has worked to expand access to the digital economy and tackle the climate crisis. As president and CEO of Mastercard, Banga led the company’s efforts to bring 500 million people into the digital economy. He told a 2020TED Talkthat access to digital financial tools connects people to credit, insurance and savings opportunities they previously lacked. But expanding digital access is complex.It requires a bunch of shoulders at the wheellet’s get together, he said. Therequires partnerships between the public and private sectors. During Banga’s tenure, Mastercard was launched2 COUSINS, a digital platform that connects East African farmers with buyers. The firms’ partnership with the South African Social Security Agency improved benefits and reduced waste. Mastercard’s partnership with the World Food Program provided digital food vouchers for Syrian refugees. At Mastercard, Banga also tried to address climate change and deforestation. He led the launch of the Precious Planet Coalition, which led more than 120 companies to commit to planting 100 million trees by 2025. In 2021, following his tenure at Mastercard, Banga joined Vice President Kamala Harris as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, a public-private initiative that has pledged $4 billion in private sector investment in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The partnership has already investedmore than 650 million dollarsin textile manufacturing, agriculture and jobs, while training over 160,000 workers and expanding access to the digital economy. Banga has critical experience in mobilizing public-private resources to address the most pressing challenges of our time, Biden said. He knows how the World Bank can deliver on its ambitious agenda to reduce poverty and expand prosperity.

