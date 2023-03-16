DVIDS – News – 55th Conference of the International Association of Mountain Military Schools





The 55th International Association of Mountain Military Schools held its annual conference Feb. 20-24 at the Camp Ethan Allen firing range and surrounding areas. This conference brought together 19 countries and more than 70 participants from around the world to discuss military operations and how they could benefit from partnerships within the mountain military school community. It’s a gathering of all our strategic partners that have military mountaineering instruction programs in their host countries, said Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Ash, a U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School instructor with the Vermont National Guard. My personal technical committee I sat on was excellent. Interaction, exchange of ideas and back and forth. The solutions we came up with for solving the problems with skiing and things like that were great. This was a high point for me. Ash took part in the downhill mobility session which focused mainly on mobility using skis. Other topics included the use of weapons in a mountainous environment and mountain fitness and nutrition, essentially preparing soldiers to move and fight in the mountains. Those are the most current topics of importance to our military and to other militaries, Ash said. It is a great opportunity to join partners with whom we work together, exchange ideas, share technology, share techniques to find common ground and find common operating concepts. Cooperation is felt among many different participating countries. It’s always good to see different units, different partners, how they do things, and that’s the only way to develop and move forward is to share experience, said Swedish Armed Forces Sgt. Major Fredrik Flink, Subarctic Warfare Center. At home, we have the experience of building a winter program, purchasing the right winter gear, and lessons learned. Although the global fight against terrorism has been done for 22 years of experience, we continue to do winter training, so we have the experience. In addition to the educational sessions, winter training activities were also taking place throughout the area. One activity was ice climbing at the natural waterfalls in Jeffersonville. We took all the instructors or foreign guests to Smugglers Notch for ice climbing, Ash said. It’s a good chance to socialize, to network, to just share a love and passion for the environment you’ve been involved in and charged with working and teaching. This is just a great opportunity to work in so many nations in an environment that you all share is great. For some IAMMS participants, this event was the highlight of their trip. Personally ice climbing, but the most important topic was the technical community because there were working groups and then we can present some conclusions to the leaders, said German Armed Forces First Lieutenant Pascal Endress, a mountain rescue officer. I’m here to talk about topics, especially future topics like artic war and I’m here to connect with other nations to connect with them and get an exchange tactics and gear. The IAMMS conference was also held at the new US Army School at War Mountain, which hosted its first class this year in the new $30 million facility. The schoolhouse here is very modern, Flink said. Good location, good facility and I hope that we as the Subarctic Warfare Center can continue an exchange with the Vermont school and exchange instructors, students and share some knowledge. Date of receipt: 25.02.2023 Post date: 15.03.2023 13:40 Story ID: 440479 Location: CAMP JOHNSON, VT, USA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



