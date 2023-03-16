International
Ukraine war crimes cases to open as International Criminal Court seeks first arrest warrants since Russia’s invasion
United Nations — On March 2, 2022, just one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out invasion of neighboring Ukraine, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Kahn opened an investigation for suspected war crimes committed in the country at the request of 43 nations that are state parties to the court. Just one year later, the prosecutor will open two cases of war crimes, as first reported by New York Times and Reuters, and will seek arrest warrants for individuals involved in the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Over the past year, the prosecution – as well as the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office – has collected evidence from a variety of local and individual sources.
CBS News investigated alleged torture and war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian forces last month. In August, CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay spoke to Ukrainian children who were sent to Russian territory against their will, then rescued and returned to Ukraine.
“Because of the growing number of perpetrators and victims, justice for Russia’s horrific atrocities will require a comprehensive approach,” said State Department Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack. Senate Judiciary Committee in September.
The United States is not a party to the statute that established the court, but Van Schaack said that “the State Department is looking for ways to support the ICC consistent with American law and policy to ensure that the ICC is able to function in effectively and fairly and that its prosecutors can bring charges against foreign nationals who bear significant responsibility for the atrocity crimes committed in Ukraine.”
What information is actually submitted from the US authorities is for President Biden to decide on this point.
Ukraine already has tried some and sentenced some Russian soldiers in its national courts for crimes committed during the occupation, but the ICC’s plan to seek warrants marks the start of the first international war crimes cases stemming from Russia’s war. It is a record speed to launch such international proceedings.
Earlier this month, the ICC The prosecutor has visited Ukraine for the fourth time, “so that we can deliver tangible results and demonstrate the importance of the rule of law in real time,” he said.
Like the US, Ukraine is not a state party in the Rome Statute, which established the court, but the Ukrainian government has accepted the ICC’s jurisdiction over crimes committed on its territory since 2014.
Russia is not even a state party to the court, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made clear earlier this week that Moscow “does not recognize the jurisdiction” of the ICC.
“There is no doubt that international justice is a long game, and while Russia will not cooperate with the ICC at this time, this step still has significant value from ICC Prosecutor Khan,” said Akila Radhakrishnan, president of Global Justice Center. CBS News. “An arrest warrant is a direct signal to perpetrators that their actions will have serious consequences. For example, it took 16 years for Ratko Mladic to be arrested by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, but once he was arrested, he was arrested. he was tried and imprisoned for life.”
“There is a strong argument that the ICC had to bring these cases to show that Russia cannot assume it can commit crimes with impunity,” Richard Gowan, the UN’s director of the International Criminal Court, told CBS News. Crises. “Theoretically, it is possible that this will deter Russian officers and officials from committing more crimes, for fear of one day ending up in court.”
Leila Sadat, a professor of international criminal law at Washington University in St. [similar to a U.S. indictment] even from the charges in absentia.
Sadat said an international arrest warrant is possible it may even be issued for Putin himself.
“There is no immunity before the International Criminal Court for nationals of non-state parties, even the highest officials of those non-state parties, assuming that they are committing crimes in the territories of the state party, such as a state that accepted the jurisdiction of the ICC”.
“An ICC indictment is a wild thing if you’re at the bottom,” Sadat said. “Issuing arrest warrants is the first step in achieving accountability for war crimes – it signals that there is evidence that war crimes have been committed and that the individuals identified are responsible for them, and the accused will be at permanent risk of being arrested or to surrender, especially if they travel to one of the 123 states that are members of the court,” Alex Whiting, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School who worked in the ICC prosecutor’s office for three years, told CBS News.
“Many of the defendants tried for war crimes at international tribunals never thought they would face justice when they were charged, but over time, the political wheel can turn and suddenly the accused find themselves in a courtroom trial,” Whiting said.
|
