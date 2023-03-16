Honduras says economic factors driving pursuit of ties with China | International Trade News

The minister says the decision to cut ties with Taiwan is rooted in pragmatism rather than ideology as the country faces economic difficulties.

Honduras’ foreign minister has said a decision to continue diplomatic relations with China and cut ties with Taiwan was motivated by economic interests rather than ideology.

Speaking to Canal 5 television on Wednesday, Eduardo Enrique Reina said rising debt and the need for more investment motivated the decision, which was announced a day earlier by Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

The global situation is complicated. We need to open up, said Reina. We need investment. We need cooperation.

The ministers’ comments highlighted the dilemmas facing countries seeking strong economic ties with both the United States, a staunch supporter of Taiwan, and China, which views the self-governing island of 23 million as its territory without right to the state. -state connections.

If Honduras follows through on this week’s announcement, Taiwan will be left with just 13 official diplomatic allies.

Honduras is one of the poorest countries in Central America with nearly 75 percent of the population living in poverty.

Reina said Honduras had asked Taiwan to double the $50 million in aid it receives annually and consider restructuring the country’s $600 million debt to the island.

When Honduras did not receive a positive response, Reina said the Castro administration moved to pursue diplomatic ties with the Chinese government, a development he said was rooted in pragmatism, not ideology.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Taipei had been actively and continuously negotiating bilateral cooperation plans with Honduras since Castro took office.

Taiwan has expressed to Honduras many times that our country is willing, within its capabilities, to help Honduras to promote construction and development, and at the same time, we have repeatedly reminded Honduras to pay attention to China’s false promises. , he said, without mentioning the debt issue. .

The Taiwanese are trying to maintain friendship with Honduras, the ministry added.

Promises

Reina said Honduras had made its decision on diplomatic ties after talks with the US and Asian allies, and stressed that it also wanted to strengthen ties with Washington and other countries.

But the move could have ramifications for relations between Honduras and the US, the Central American country’s biggest trading partner.

Washington sees Beijing as its main geopolitical rival, and ties between the two countries have soured over numerous flashpoints in recent years, including trade, the status of Taiwan, China’s claims in the South China Sea and a push by the U.S. against Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The Honduran government should be aware that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) makes many promises that are unfulfilled, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday.

We will continue to closely monitor the next steps.

But on Wednesday, Reina noted that 171 other countries have formal diplomatic relations with China rather than Taiwan. The US is one of those countries, but it is also Taiwan’s most important ally and a major arms supplier.

Reina added that Honduran officials are likely to meet with their Chinese counterparts in the coming days to formalize relations, having already contacted the Chinese ambassador to Costa Rica to begin talks.

Costa Rica is one of several other countries in the region, including Nicaragua, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, that have also ditched Taiwan in favor of relations with China in recent years.

The trend demonstrates the desire of many poor countries to avoid choosing sides as tensions rise between the US and China, both seen as important sources of trade and potential investment.