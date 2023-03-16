Turbulence, Runway Incursions Major accidents in recent years





Turbulence, runway excursions and ground damage accounted for the most types of accidents among aircraft operating in passenger and cargo service in 2022, according to the Foundation’s 2022 Aviation Safety Report, released Wednesday. Last year, jet and turboprop aircraft certified to carry at least 14 passengers were involved in 115 accidents worldwide. Of these, 16 proved fatal and resulted in 233 deaths among passengers and crew and four people on the ground, the report said. Turbulence was the most common type of accident in 2022, accounting for 22 accidents, according to the foundation’s Aviation Safety Network (ASN) database. As of 2017, the industry has seen 104 turbulence-related accidents worldwide. “The number of turbulence-related accidents is likely to be only a small fraction of the turbulence events experienced by operators during any given year,” said FSF President and CEO Hassan Shahidi. “As we note in the report’s call to action, passengers must understand the importance of following crew instructions to fasten their seat belts and the industry must continue to improve its ability to detect turbulence and share information about areas of turbulence . “ The report also showed 16 runway excursions and 14 cases of ground damage last year, statistics that prompted Shahid to stress the importance of vigilance on runways, taxiways and diversion areas. In January, the FSF and its international partners began work on the Global Runway Incursion Prevention Action Plan, which they expect to complete later this year. Several recent reports of close calls at US airports have raised public awareness of the issue, prompting the FAA to hold a so-called safety summit on Wednesday. The summit comes just a week after the most recent incident in question, when on March 7 a Republic Airways Embraer E175 accidentally overran a runway on which air traffic control had cleared a United Airlines Airbus A319 for takeoff at Washington Reagan National Airport . The summit, called by acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolan on Feb. 14, according to his memo, will examine which accident mitigation measures appear ineffective and ask the Commercial Aviation Safety Team to mine the data of security to look for other incidents similar to the most recently reported ones. cases.

