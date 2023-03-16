



Canada and the EU will co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants



Ottawa, Ontario, December 5, 2022 The exodus of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is currently one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with more than 7.1 million people having fled or left their country. The current global context and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have complicated an already difficult situation for Venezuelan refugees, migrants and their host communities, especially women and girls. On March 16 and 17, 2023, the Honorable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Janez Lenari, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, will co-host the International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their host countries and communities. The conference will be organized in close cooperation with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), co-leaders of the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, as well as key host countries and partners. Canada and the EU are calling on the international community to maintain visibility of this crisis and continue to support host countries in Latin America and the Caribbean regions that are undertaking significant efforts to welcome and integrate Venezuelan refugees and migrants into communities, economies Theirs. and societies. The conference will bring together host and donor governments, as well as other key actors in the response, including from international organizations, civil society, international financial institutions and the private sector. It will also benefit from the participation of affected Venezuelan refugees and immigrants. The conference will be an opportunity to reflect on the progress made to date in response; raise awareness of ongoing challenges, priorities and opportunities; mobilize additional support; and identify actions to maintain focus and visibility to the crisis. quotas Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean continue to show leadership in the reception and integration of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, but their capacity and resources are stretched. It is essential that the international community shares this responsibility and shows solidarity with those affected. Canada’s role in this Conference is a reflection of the importance we place on this issue, not only for our hemisphere, but for the world. -Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for Canada’s Pacific Economic Development Agency Venezuela’s crisis is not just a country-specific emergency. It affects all of Latin America and the Caribbean region on several levels. European humanitarian aid aims to address the crisis at different levels, through cross-sectoral interventions, also supporting the host communities of Venezuelans in neighboring countries. The EU has been there for the people of Venezuela and will continue to foster international support for a crisis that represents one of the largest displacement emergencies in the world. – Janez Lenari, European Commissioner for Crisis Management As the world faces multiple humanitarian crises, Venezuelans and their host communities must not be forgotten. Host countries have shown continued leadership in responding to the crisis by putting in place regulatory initiatives and facilitating access to health, education and other social services, as well as economic integration. However, their capacities are stretched and require urgent international support. -Eduardo Stein, Joint Special Representative of UNHCR and IOM for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants Fast facts The exodus of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is one of the largest displacement crises in the world. To date, over 7.1 million people have left or fled the country.

Since 2019, Canada has provided $180 million in international aid to respond to the Venezuelan crisis.

Canada is part of the Group of Friends of the Quito Process to support countries responding to the historic flow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

