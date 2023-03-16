International
Marriott International’s Board of Directors announces two new directors
Lauren Hobart, President and CEO of DICKS Sporting Goods and Grant Reid, former President and CEO of Mars Incorporated Elected to Board of Directors
The board of directors of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the election of Lauren R. Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer of DICKS Sporting Goods, and Grant F. Reid, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Mars, Incorporated, as independent directors of the company, effective on March 15, 2023. Both are expected to be included in the company’s list of nominees for election at the upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
Lauren and Grant both have excellent track records as CEOs of consumer-focused companies, a track record of driving growth through technology, innovation and digital operations, and experience building strong company cultures, said Frederick Fritz Henderson, CEO Independent of Marriott Internationals. We are excited to have them join the board and are confident that their fresh perspectives and contributions will help advance the company’s strategy and growth.
Lauren Hobart
Ms. Hobart serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of DICK’S Sporting Goods. She is the third CEO in the company’s 75-year history and the first non-family CEO.
Lauren is a valuable addition to Marriotts board of directors, said David Marriott, Chairman of the Board for Marriott International. Laurens significant influence in shaping a culture of inclusiveness at DICK’S while enhancing the teammate and customer experience will benefit Marriott as we continue our efforts to create a positive and lasting impact wherever we do business.
Ms. Hobart joined DICK’S in February 2011 as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her time as CMO, Ms. Hobart revamped the company’s marketing efforts, led to significant improvements in the return on investment of marketing spend and was instrumental in the development and launch of the DICKS CALIA brand. Ms. Hobart was promoted to Executive Vice President and CMO and later to Executive Vice President, Chief Customer and Digital Officer. She became President of DICK’S in May 2017, overseeing the stores, marketing, e-commerce, technology, human resources, communications, legal and strategy and analytics organizations, and became President and CEO in February 2021.
Ms. Hobart has also served on the DICK’S board of directors since January 2018 and is President of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation. Under the leadership of Mrs. Hobarts, DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation developed its signature Sports Matter initiative in 2014, which has enabled over one million children to access sport. Before joining DICK’S, Ms. Hobart spent 14 years at PepsiCo in various leadership roles. Before PepsiCo, Ms. Hobart was at Wells Fargo Bank and JP Morgan Chase.
Grant Reid
Mr. Reid served as President and CEO of Mars, a position he held for nearly nine years and led the company through a period of significant growth and transformation. He announced his retirement in June 2022 after a 34-year career with the company. As CEO, Mr. Reid merged performance with purpose, delivered sustainable growth, enhanced Mars’ digital capabilities, built its iconic brands and expanded into newer territories such as veterinary health, pet services and health food. As a result, under Mr. Reids’ leadership, Mars’ annual sales grew by more than 50% to nearly $45 billion and its global workforce doubled from 60,000 to 140,000.
We are excited to welcome Grant to the Marriotts board of directors and look forward to his contributions, said Mr. Marriott. Grant brings with him a wealth of experience, having led a family company that produces some of the world’s most beloved and iconic brands. His expertise in navigating the complexities of global supply chains and his commitment to our people and planet will help advance Marriotts operations and core values.
During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Reid championed Mars’ work on environmental issues, launching its $1 billion sustainable generation plan in 2017 and, more recently, fostering coalitions to accelerate cross-industry action. including the request from the former Prince of Wales. to serve as chair of the Agribusiness Task Force on Sustainable Markets Initiatives (SMI).
With the choice of Mrs. Hobart and Mr. Reid, Marriott International’s board will expand to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent. The size of the board is expected to be reduced to 13 at Marriott Internationals annual meeting, at which a current director, having reached the age limit for directors under the Marriott Internationals Governance Principles, is not expected to be nominated for re-election by the board. With Mrs. Hobart and Mr. Reid, the current members of the board of directors of Marriott Internationals are:
- David S. Marriott, Chairman of the Board; Former President, US Full Service, Managed by Marriott, Marriott International, Inc.
- Anthony G. CapuanoPresident and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International, Inc.
- Isabella D GorenFormer Chief Financial Officer, American Airlines, Inc. and AMR Corporation
- Deborah Marriott HarrisonEmeritus Global Ambassador of Culture, Marriott International, Inc.
- Frederick A. Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott Internationals; The former chairman and chief executive officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc.
- Eric HippeauManaging Partner, Lerer Hippeau
- Lauren R. HobartPresident and Chief Executive Officer, DICKS Sporting Goods
- Debra L. LeeFormer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BET Networks
- Aylwin B. LewisFormer Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation
- Margaret M. McCarthyFormer Executive Vice President, CVS Health Corporation
- George MuazPrincipal, Muoz Investment Banking Group, LLC
- Grant F. ReidFormer President and Chief Executive Officer, Mars, Incorporated
- Horace D. RozanskiPresident and Chief Executive Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- Susan C. SchwabProfessor Emerita, University of Maryland and Former US Trade Representative
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws, including statements related to the anticipated benefits of the addition of Ms. Hobart and Mr. Reid on the board, expected director nominees for election at the company’s upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, the future size of the company’s board, the company’s efforts to create a positive and lasting impact, and related related statements with anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, her highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.com. Additionally, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
Media contact
Christine Fernandez
+1 (202) 853-6263
Christin.Fernandez@marriott.com
Investor Relations Contact
Jackie Burka McConaughey
+1 (301) 380-5126
Jackie.Burka@marriott.com

