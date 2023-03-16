International
Professors challenge corporate takeover for International Women’s Day
A series of striking black-and-white images flashed across the screen, showing a range of famous women, including Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai, working on their Apple laptops in home offices, recording studios and luxury apartments as Beyoncé sang, Ms. , say, I woke up like this. This video ad Apple made for International Women’s Day in 2020 was followed by a news report about low wages, circumvented labor laws and substandard living conditions that led to hospitalizations at an iPhone factory that employed 17,000 women in Bengaluru, India.
These were two videos Worcester State University Associate Professor Nafisa Tanjeem showed during halftime of her March 7 Queering International Women’s Day event, co-presented with Assistant Professor Rita Mookerjee. The two faculty professors in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies challenged a room full of Worcester State students, faculty and staff to reconsider the messages sent by corporations on International Women’s Day.
Corporations are running public relations campaigns, Tanjeem said, which stands in stark contrast to the holiday’s roots in activism. The holiday was started in 1901 by two separate groups of women activists, labor organizers and suffrage organizers. Many corporations have found that it is really profitable for them to express their commitment to women. They establish themselves as good brands without having to make any changes to the way they run.
Corporations’ appropriation of the language of social justice can be used, she said, to distract from practices the public may find objectionable. In a discussion about Hershey’s 2023 International Women’s Day ad, featuring trans activist Fae Johnstone, students applauded the inclusion of trans women in the festivities, something that had prompted backlash from several quarters. However, they pointed out that Hershey’s use of slave labor to supply its chocolate is what should alarm consumers and prompt a boycott.
Systemic corporate inequalities relate to one of the main points of Tanjeems and Mookerjees’ presentations: modeling privilege. While it can be beneficial for young women to see successful women as role models, not everyone has that kind of privilege. I may want to be CEO, but I just don’t have the social-cultural capital to lead Walmart, Tanjeem noted.
It’s important, Tanjeem said, to think beyond the person and talk about the system. Individual experiences do not necessarily determine how our lives will be shaped. We need to talk about sex, but also sexism. Race, but also racism.
Mookerjee puts it succinctly: You cannot guide your daughter to freedom.
In her presentation, Mookerjee tried to shake up the narrative around International Women’s Day. To queer something, she explained, is to challenge the dominant heterosexist narrative.
She noted that there is a lack of historical knowledge of queer history. Often, these events go unrecorded, she said, and those who have perpetrated violence against queer individuals are not brought to justice. Many events have been overlooked or deliberately obscured. We’ve had a variety of gender, gender identity and trans existence since before the Common Era, she said. The notion that queerness is a passing fad is not just untrue, but very, very easy to disillusion.
Mookerjee challenged the idea of giving a voice to the voiceless. No one is without a voice, she said. The question is, do you want to listen? Are you emotionally prepared to hear data that may shake your worldview?
Here we are in 2023, and we’ve kind of slipped, Mookerjee said. It’s a strange time to be American. There’s a lot of repetition of conversations we’ve already had. However, she hoped that joy could help people find a way to confront systems of oppression. We can dance, we can laugh, we can share, and hopefully, within that union, we can find a brand of liberation that works a little better for everyone.
The professors timed their presentation ahead of International Women’s Day so that participants would be able to critically examine the messages they would soon be inundated with.
My interest is always, how can we remove that corporate flavor from this party? Mookerjee said. She added that she has seen an information overload about social justice. People are asking, am I doing this right? and are unlikely to receive a helpful response on social media. I wanted to take some responsibility and make a part of this education for my community, not only for my students, but also for my colleagues.
Given the historical foundation of International Women’s Day, Tanjeem said it is fascinating to see how the language and rhetoric of International Women’s Day has been appropriated by corporations and the day has lost its original meaning, which was much more radical.
She emphasized that feminism is a struggle for social justice and, as such, should focus on all marginalized communities, showing how the first Women’s Day was founded by two separate activist groups with different goals, being united in solidarity. Moves always get stronger if you can fight alongside each other.
Top image: Professors Mookerjee (back row, second from left) and Tanjeem (back row, fourth from left) with some of the attendees. Photo by Nancy Sheehan
|
