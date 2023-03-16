Funding for the first year of the Bus Service Improvement Plan will be received this month





North East Lincolnshire Council and its delivery partner, Equans, have received confirmation that £837,000 of the £4.7m funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) to deliver the first year’s Bus Service Improvement Plan will be received by the end of March. This is the first part of the funding and further funding is expected to follow in the future. Confirmed schemes for the Bus Service Improvement Plan so far include: Introducing a Tap On, Tap Off service a more convenient way to pay without having to search for a specific ticket. Passengers will use contactless payment to tap into the bus as they board and then disembark when they leave.

Real time information service

Hiring a parking enforcement officer

Installation of CCTV at Grimsby bus station

Reduced bus fares for young people The council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan has been developed in partnership with Stagecoach East Midlands and transport consultant SYSTRA. Roads Minister Richard Holden said: People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable and affordable public transport system. That’s why we’ve given North East Lincolnshire Council £4.7 million to boost its bus services. The Council’s support for initiatives such as reducing youth fares and introducing real-time information at bus stops is great for local residents, who will now benefit and be able to make the most of the fantastic work, business and leisure opportunities North East Lincolnshire has to offer. Councilor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: This funding will help to make transport more accessible for our communities, as well as improving the passenger experience. We look forward to seeing these interventions come to life as we hope they will encourage more people to travel by bus, which will help us move to a more sustainable future. Jonathan Ford, senior transport officer at Equans, added: I look forward to playing a key role in the execution of the Bus Service Improvement Plan. The already confirmed ideas will help make people’s bus journeys much more convenient, easy and safe. We believe this will help increase passenger numbers and encourage people to choose a more sustainable way to travel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nelincs.gov.uk/bus-service-improvement-plan-year-one-funding-to-be-received-this-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related