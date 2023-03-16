Japan and South Korea agree to improve ties as leaders meet after years of disagreements





The leaders of South Korea and Japan promised to resume ties at a fence-mending summit, the first such meeting in 12 years, as the two neighbors seek to confront threats from North Korea and growing concerns about China.

From now on, I would like to open a new chapter in Japan-South Korea relations through frequent visits by both sides that are not bound by formality, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Tokyo after meeting with President South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Mutual visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders have been suspended for 12 years after ties soured over several issues, including a wartime labor dispute.

The shared security challenges facing the two countries were on display just hours before the trip, when North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, its fourth ballistic missile launch. intercontinental in less than a year.

During the joint statement on Thursday, Kishida said Japan and South Korea had agreed to resume bilateral security talks in the face of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and working closely together to defend the rules-based international order.

And Yoon said he agreed to fully normalize its military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan.

I believe both countries should be able to share information on North Korea’s nuclear missile launches and trajectories and respond to them, he said.

In 2019, South Korea scrapped its military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan amid a long-running dispute over Japan’s forced labor during its occupation of Korea, which plunged ties to their lowest point in decades.

The summit between Yoon and Kishida is a crucial step to mend the strained relationship after decades of disagreements and mistrust that plagued two crucial US allies in Asia.

Yoons’ office has hailed it as an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

The two leaders are expected to share a dinner of sukiyaki and omurice, or omelette rice in English, based on Yoons’ request that he like those dishes, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

The two East Asian neighbors have a long history of acrimony, dating back to Japan’s colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula a century ago.

The two relations were normalized in 1965, but unresolved historical disputes have continued to fester, particularly over colonial Japan. the use of forced labor and so-called comfort women sex slaves.

In recent years, the often strained relationship has undermined the United States’ efforts to present a united front against North Korea and Beijing’s growing assertiveness.

Now, the regions two most important allies for the US seem ready to turn a new page.

In another sign of goodwill ahead of the summit, Japan and South Korea agreed on Thursday to drop a trade dispute that has strained relations for years.

Japan will lift export controls on high-tech materials used for semiconductors and display panels in South Korea, while Seoul will withdraw its complaint about the restrictions at the World Trade Organization.

Much of the rapprochement between the two neighbors has been driven by deepening security concerns over Pyongyang’s increasingly frequent missile tests, China’s increasingly aggressive military postures and tensions along the Taiwan Strait, an area that Tokyo and Seoul say it is vital to their respective security.

Commenting on the summit, China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing opposes what it calls the closed and exclusive circle of individual countries, adding that it hopes Japan-South Korea relations will develop in the direction of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

The warming of ties is welcome news for Washington, which has been pushing for détente.

Our work together not only on the political front, but on the strategic front, on the deterrence front, is what North Korea fears. It’s also what China doesn’t want to see happen, Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, told CNN on Thursday.

Emanuel said the US, Japan and South Korea held more than 40 trilateral meetings at various levels last year, more than the next five years combined.

That familiarization, that institutionalized dialogue and conversation, the building of trust, was perhaps the biggest contribution to the melting of bonds, he said.

Under Yoons predecessor Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s relationship with Japan was openly bellicose, said Joel Atkinson, a professor specializing in Northeast Asian international politics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

So this visit is significant, sending a strong signal that under Yoon’s administration, the two sides are now working much more cooperatively, Atkinson said.

The thaw in relations comes as South Korea took a major step toward resolving a long-running dispute that has plunged ties to their lowest point in decades.

Last week, South Korea announced it would compensate victims of forced labor under Japanese occupation from 1910 to 1945 through a public foundation funded by private Korean companies instead of asking Japanese firms to contribute to reparations. .

The move was welcomed by Japan and hailed by the White House.

Yoon has tried to improve relations even if that means bowing to internal public pressure on contentious and highly emotional issues like the compensation plan.

In addition to North Korea’s growing nuclear threat, China appears to have been a big factor in Yoons’ willingness to face domestic backlash over the compensation deal, said Atkinson, the Seoul-based expert.

The administration is communicating to the South Korean public that this is not just about Japan, but about engaging with a broader coalition of liberal democracies, he said.

What South Koreans perceive as Beijing’s bullying, the arrogant treatment of their country, as well as the suppression of protests in Hong Kong, threats to Taiwan and so on, have undoubtedly prepared the ground for this.

Even before the major move to resolve the historic dispute, Seoul and Tokyo had signaled their willingness to put the past behind them and foster closer ties.

On March 1, in a speech to commemorate the 104th anniversary of South Korea’s protest movement against Japanese colonial occupation, Yoon said Japan had transformed from a past militaristic aggressor to a partner that shares the same universal values.

Since taking office, the two leaders have launched a series of diplomatic activities aimed at improving bilateral ties and deepening their joint cooperation with Washington.

In September, Yoon and Kishida held the first summit between the two countries since 2019 in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where they agreed to improve relations.

The closer alignment between the US, Japan and South Korea is an alarming development for China, which has accused Washington of leading a campaign to contain and suppress its development.

But Emanuel argued that it was Beijing’s own actions that pushed the countries together.

If China wasn’t in a confrontation with India twice on the border, or the Philippines twice with the coast guard, or firing missiles at Japan (exclusive economic zone), no one would be, he said.

This is the latest development in response to China’s ongoing confrontation with others.