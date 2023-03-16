International
Climate and Ecological Council plans supported by millions of investments | Editorial
Ambitious plans to tackle the climate and ecological emergency are being presented to Bath & North East Somerset Council at a Full Council meeting today (Thursday, March 16).
Reports determine planned actions and progress achieved so far by the council in:
- decarbonising buildings – we have delivered the UK’s first energy-based Net Zero planning policy for new housing in the Partial Update of our Local Plan, adopted in January 2023.
- decarbonising transport – enabling people to make more sustainable travel choices, reducing car use by 25% by 2030.
- increase renewable energy – to at least 300 MW by 2030. Renewable energy production increased by 6.5 MW to 29 MW last year, enough to power up to around 8,200 homes.
- Net Zero Council The Council has reduced its emissions by 68% over the past twelve years
Also, for the first time, a new Action Plan for Ecological Emergencies is being presented to the Council for approval. This sets out plans to positively manage land and waterways for nature, increase the abundance and distribution of key species and enable more people to access and engage with nature. For example, next year the council will create nature-rich areas in 34 hectares of green space in the Somer Valley, as well as continue to restore the woodlands and wildflower meadows along the Bathscape.
This year’s Climate Progress Report also says there has been a 44% drop in carbon emissions across the county since 2005.
Cllr Sarah Warren, Cabinet Member for Climate and Sustainable Travel said: We are making progress in reducing carbon emissions but there is much, much more work to do. By reviewing our Climate Emergency Action Plan each year, we can measure our performance and ensure we focus our efforts on key areas.
At its budget meeting in February, the council allocated more than 70 million over the next five years to projects designed to reduce carbon emissions and restore nature. These are:
- A further investment of £19.3m (with expenditure to date £22.5m) in the new state-of-the-art Keynsham recycling The new facility, designed to help residents recycle more, will incorporate a range of sustainability measures including on-site renewable energy production
- 14 million to modernize waste services to further improve recycling rates
- 0.6m to green the council’s vehicle fleet
- 6.5m to refurbish the council’s commercial property, tackling the problem of repairs and planning for energy efficiency
- 17.2 million as the council’s contribution to new City Region Sustainable Transport Infrastructure projects, including the development and delivery of liveable neighborhoods to promote healthier, more sustainable communities and reduce car use
- 5.2m for the Bath Riverline project, developing a 10km walking/cycling link between Newbridge and Batheaston/Bathampton, improving biodiversity, landscape and green space
- 0.4m for Somer Valley Rediscovered, a partnership project to improve the biodiversity of the Somer Valley and improve the quality of accessible and biodiversity.
- 2.3m for WaterSpace Connected, including a new pedestrian bridge, to create a new movement corridor for travel, recreation and leisure. This phase includes the creation of Somerdale River Park, a 37.5-acre open-access wetland and pollinator-friendly nature park.
- 0.4m for the improvement of vehicles through the financial assistance scheme as part of the Clean Air Zone
- 5 million for Renewable Energy Development, including Cleeve Court and Combe Lea Heating to retrofit air source heat pumps to reduce carbon emissions
- 5m on the new cycle and walking schemes, Phase 1 of Scholars Way and Bath Quays Links
Cllr Warren added: This funding package shows how much the council has reshaped its budgets to focus on key areas that will make a real difference to our ambitions. I am delighted that we have now also developed an Ecological Action Plan, the first since the declaration of the Ecological Emergency in 2020. It will provide us with a framework to achieve our goal of becoming nature positive. It contains 45 specific actions to deliver nature’s recovery: from working positively with farmers to share good practice and improve biodiversity, to ensuring we consider the potential impacts on nature of all council decisions.
Bath has been ranked as the most sustainable city to work in according to recent research by online printers instant print which analyzed key sustainability factors in 49 UK towns and cities.
Reports to the Council can be viewed here and you can watch the Council meeting on the council’s YouTube channel.
ENDS
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.bathnes.gov.uk/news/council-climate-and-ecological-plans-backed-millions-investment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Former pro-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar
- Supporting the IKN project to accelerate the development of Kalimantan: Jokowi
- From The Hurt Locker to American Sniper: How Hollywood Tried to Tackle the Iraq War | Movies
- Shone Washington is leaving the Georgia football program
- UBIC Launching a True Blue fashion brand for men
- UK bans TikTok on government devices | tidings
- 4 Habits That Lower Your Biological Age
- Pence on whether Trump should step aside if indicted: That’s up to him
- Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi was granted a temporary restraining order against a 61-year-old stalker
- Global cocaine production reaches “record high”, says UN drug agency
- NOVIDS: Does anyone have the gene to fend off COVID?
- Clashes between Imran Khan and law enforcement aggravate crisis