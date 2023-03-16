Climate and Ecological Council plans supported by millions of investments | Editorial

Ambitious plans to tackle the climate and ecological emergency are being presented to Bath & North East Somerset Council at a Full Council meeting today (Thursday, March 16).

Reports determine planned actions and progress achieved so far by the council in:

decarbonising buildings – we have delivered the UK’s first energy-based Net Zero planning policy for new housing in the Partial Update of our Local Plan, adopted in January 2023.

decarbonising transport – enabling people to make more sustainable travel choices, reducing car use by 25% by 2030.

increase renewable energy – to at least 300 MW by 2030. Renewable energy production increased by 6.5 MW to 29 MW last year, enough to power up to around 8,200 homes.

Net Zero Council The Council has reduced its emissions by 68% over the past twelve years

Also, for the first time, a new Action Plan for Ecological Emergencies is being presented to the Council for approval. This sets out plans to positively manage land and waterways for nature, increase the abundance and distribution of key species and enable more people to access and engage with nature. For example, next year the council will create nature-rich areas in 34 hectares of green space in the Somer Valley, as well as continue to restore the woodlands and wildflower meadows along the Bathscape.

This year’s Climate Progress Report also says there has been a 44% drop in carbon emissions across the county since 2005.

Cllr Sarah Warren, Cabinet Member for Climate and Sustainable Travel said: We are making progress in reducing carbon emissions but there is much, much more work to do. By reviewing our Climate Emergency Action Plan each year, we can measure our performance and ensure we focus our efforts on key areas.

At its budget meeting in February, the council allocated more than 70 million over the next five years to projects designed to reduce carbon emissions and restore nature. These are:

A further investment of £19.3m (with expenditure to date £22.5m) in the new state-of-the-art Keynsham recycling The new facility, designed to help residents recycle more, will incorporate a range of sustainability measures including on-site renewable energy production

14 million to modernize waste services to further improve recycling rates

0.6m to green the council’s vehicle fleet

6.5m to refurbish the council’s commercial property, tackling the problem of repairs and planning for energy efficiency

17.2 million as the council’s contribution to new City Region Sustainable Transport Infrastructure projects, including the development and delivery of liveable neighborhoods to promote healthier, more sustainable communities and reduce car use

5.2m for the Bath Riverline project, developing a 10km walking/cycling link between Newbridge and Batheaston/Bathampton, improving biodiversity, landscape and green space

0.4m for Somer Valley Rediscovered, a partnership project to improve the biodiversity of the Somer Valley and improve the quality of accessible and biodiversity.

2.3m for WaterSpace Connected, including a new pedestrian bridge, to create a new movement corridor for travel, recreation and leisure. This phase includes the creation of Somerdale River Park, a 37.5-acre open-access wetland and pollinator-friendly nature park.

0.4m for the improvement of vehicles through the financial assistance scheme as part of the Clean Air Zone

5 million for Renewable Energy Development, including Cleeve Court and Combe Lea Heating to retrofit air source heat pumps to reduce carbon emissions

5m on the new cycle and walking schemes, Phase 1 of Scholars Way and Bath Quays Links

Cllr Warren added: This funding package shows how much the council has reshaped its budgets to focus on key areas that will make a real difference to our ambitions. I am delighted that we have now also developed an Ecological Action Plan, the first since the declaration of the Ecological Emergency in 2020. It will provide us with a framework to achieve our goal of becoming nature positive. It contains 45 specific actions to deliver nature’s recovery: from working positively with farmers to share good practice and improve biodiversity, to ensuring we consider the potential impacts on nature of all council decisions.

Bath has been ranked as the most sustainable city to work in according to recent research by online printers instant print which analyzed key sustainability factors in 49 UK towns and cities.

Reports to the Council can be viewed here and you can watch the Council meeting on the council’s YouTube channel.

