How UNHCR is empowering Syrian refugees through mental health support

Over the past 12 years, the Syrian people have endured war, displacement and heartbreak, leaving many with physical and emotional scars. According to World Health Organization (WHO), individuals living in protracted conflicts in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan and Syria are more susceptible to mental health problems than those in conflict-affected populations. In fact, the WHO reports that 22 percent of people who have experienced war or other conflict in the previous 10 years will suffer from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

In Syria, the prevalence of mental health conditions is high, with approx one in 10 people are expected to live with mild to moderate mental health conditions and one in 30 suffer from more severe conditions due to prolonged exposure to conflict.

For many displaced Syrians, the journey does not end when they settle in a new country. The loss of community, family and home can create a sense of hopelessness and despair that persists long after they find safety. Additionally, rebuilding a life in a new country, learning a new language, and navigating unfamiliar systems can take a toll on their mental health.

For millions of displaced Syrians, the past 12 years have been devastating, and new displacements caused by disasters and other crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil, have further exacerbated mental health needs.

Despite these challenging circumstances, displaced individuals like the Al-Hleil family, Nidal and Khalsa have received the care they need with the help of UNHCR and have been able to overcome so much in the face of adversity.

The Al-Hleil family

In the early days of the conflict in Syria, Hala, her husband and their children were forced to flee their home in Hama, Syria, due to increasing violence in the region. The family sought refuge in Lebanon, but their struggles were not over.

As the conflict in their country continued to drag on year after year, their resources in Lebanon became increasingly stretched and their debts began to accumulate.

Hala’s three older children were forced to make the difficult decision to drop out of school, and her eldest son, sixteen-year-old Amer, began working to supplement his fathers income. In addition to the trauma of displacement and war, the effects of their war began to take a toll on the family’s mental health.

One by one, everything I’ve done in the last six to seven years has disappeared, there’s nothing left, says Hala’s husband, Yasser. The situation is very serious, it entered us, the children were affected and depressed.

When the pandemic hit, the family was pushed further to the brink. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Lebanese economy took a downward spiral, pushing many Syrian refugees like the Al-Hleil family further into poverty.

Both Yasser and his son lost their jobs during the pandemic, leaving the family struggling to put food on the table and fearing eviction from their small, damp apartment, which left two of their youngest who suffered from severe asthma.

The family’s mental health suffered greatly due to the situation, with Hala often spending days unable to get out of bed and both she and her son experiencing suicidal thoughts.

It is as if we were living a daily war, says Yasser. A silent, internal war, he continues.

Thanks to a UNHCR partner in Lebanon, Hala received psychosocial support to help her cope with the depression she was experiencing, and for the first time in a long time, she can look forward to special moments with her children.

Nidal

In 2019, 20-year-old Kurdish refugee Nidal arrived on the Greek island of Chios with his family after fleeing the conflict in Syria. Upon arrival, his parents and younger siblings were granted asylum, allowing them to eventually leave the island. However, Nidal’s asylum claim was still pending. His claim was later rejected twice. It was the hardest hit, says Nidal.

Forced to leave his home and separated from his family, Nidal’s physical and mental condition began to deteriorate.

I tried to sleep at night so I wouldn’t think, but I couldn’t. I had no desire for food or life. I was afraid of being sent back to Turkey, he explains.

With an uncertain future awaiting them, UNHCR stepped in and provided Nidal with legal assistance through their partner, the Greek Refugee Council. Nidal was able to receive guidance and advice from his lawyer, Katerina, and in November 2021, he was granted refugee status and his psychological condition began to improve.

He and his family were able to be reunited and are now recognized as refugees. Along with making progress with his mental health, Nidal’s physical health has also improved, and he is looking forward to becoming independent and pursuing his dream of becoming a car mechanic.

I received a lot of psychological support, shares Nidal. I owe the positive asylum decision to Katerina, he shares.

Khalsa

Dr. Manar Bashara is a psychologist who works at the mental health clinic in Azraq refugee camp in Jordan. Every day, she sees approximately five patients, offering them counseling and support.

According to Dr. According to Bashara, mental health problems among refugees have evolved over time from post-traumatic stress to anxiety-based issues. To help her patients, many of whom are Syrian refugees like Khalsa, she uses cognitive behavioral therapy and also uses narrative therapy, relaxation techniques and problem-solving skills.

For Khalsa, these services are vital as she continues to deal with the trauma of war and displacement. In 2016, the Khalsa fled Aleppo, Syria and moved internally for eight months before arriving in Azraq. By then, she was deeply affected by the trauma she had experienced.

Thanks to UNHCR and doctors like Dr. Bashara, Khalsa was able to continue to receive the care and help she needed, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving her hope for a brighter future.

“Before the coronavirus, I used to see Manari once a week,” says Khalsa. “During the lockdown, she couldn’t come to camp, but she didn’t miss the phone meetings. If I have a panic attack, I know I can call her. She helps me stay calm.”

How UNHCR is building brighter futures for displaced Syrians through mental health support.

In collaboration with its partners, UNHCR is committed to providing mental health services to refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In Syria, UNHCR has a long-standing practice of providing mental health and psychosocial support through community-based networks. This approach was first implemented when the country began hosting hundreds of thousands of Iraqi refugees, before the start of the Syrian conflict. UNHCR’s main method of providing mental health services is through community outreach volunteers. These volunteers are trained to identify individuals in need of mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS), safely refer them to appropriate services, and provide necessary follow-up.

This approach continues to be one of the cornerstones of UNHCR’s work in Syria and has expanded to include IDPs and host communities across the region.

As of 2021, UNHCR has supported 130 community and satellite centers across the country and established a system of around 3,000 volunteers, 700 of whom specialize in psychosocial support and are trained in basic psychosocial skills and psychological first aid.

How you can help

As the crisis in Syria enters its 12th year and the people of Syria continue to face devastation and pain, mental and psychosocial support is needed now more than ever.

In addition to the ongoing crisis, many displaced Syrian families were affected by the February 6 earthquakes and are now seeking vital aid and mental health services to cope with the trauma caused by the earthquake.

USA becoming UNHCR’s newest monthly donoryou can help provide essential support to displaced Syrian families in need.