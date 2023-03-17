The focus of digital technologies in the new academic health report | VUMC reporter





Nikki Bartholomew Troxclair Digital technologies are changing the landscape in healthcare and scientific research. A new report from the Blue Ridge Academic Health Group (BRAHG) makes recommendations about the opportunities and challenges this ongoing revolution brings to academic health centers. BRAHG is co-chaired byJeff BalserMD, PhD, President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, andJonathan Lewin, MDformer executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University, executive director of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center, and CEO of Emory Healthcare. The group consists of heads of academic health centers (AHCS) and health policy experts. Each year, they conduct an in-depth review of health and health care needs and outline recommendations for academic health centers to create greater value for society. This year’s report notes that the digital transformation of healthcare is already underway and has the potential to unlock enormous value. Through case studies, the report describes the issues facing most healthcare systems, the potential solutions through digital innovation, and the strategic value and challenges of digital initiatives. While digital innovation has rapidly improved many industries and societies in many ways, the unique role of healthcare has mandated a different path for adopting these innovations, Balser says. The complexity of our systems and the importance to our patient’s health and safety of the results requires diligent research and careful application. The report states that, given the great potential of digital health technologies, AHCs have an obligation and opportunity to leverage our excellent research enterprise capabilities to aggressively pilot and evaluate, and where useful, implement digital health technologies. AHCs are essentially designed and supported to assess capabilities that have the potential to improve care, and digital health technologies, including those that impact back office infrastructure, are no exception. Among the recommendations of the report for the AHCs are: Identifying the highest priority areas in which virtual and digital care can help improve patient access, improve efficiency and support all health professionals in their work.

Defining the basic financial, clinical, operational and technical requirements and relevant performance measures for the highest priority areas.

Build business case alignment and transformation roadmaps across all relevant stakeholders, for example, physicians, clinical staff, IT and operations.

Establishing an effective governance and operating model to enable disciplined execution and portfolio management. Academic health centers are designed to lead responsible change and innovation in health care research and delivery, Lewin says. Digital transformation is an imperative that we must embrace. As the study points out, these innovations are not only realized in technology, but rather as a whole-systems approach to adoption and implementation for the benefit of our patients.

