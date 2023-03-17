Statement of watershed conditions in effect from March 16 to March 19





Kawartha Lakes – A Statement of Watershed Conditions is in effect from March 16th to March 19th. A strong low pressure system moving into Ontario during the overnight hours of Thursday, March 16 is expected to bring high temperatures and the potential for significant precipitation. Statement of watershed conditions Water security

Kawartha Conservation Watershed

Date: Thursday March 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 in the afternoon The message was sent based on information received from: Kawartha Conservation Flood Prediction Network

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Surface Water Monitoring Center

Environment Canada

Trent-Severn Waterway Kawartha Conservation advises that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s (MNRF) Surface Water Monitoring Center is tracking a strong low pressure system moving into Ontario tonight (Thursday, March 16) and slowly moving across the province for two days future. The system will bring warmer air and significant amounts of precipitation. Temperatures in Southern Ontario are expected to stay above freezing overnight, reaching 7 to 10 C on Friday. Total rainfall accumulations for the duration of the storm are forecast to reach 20-30 mm in the Southern Region, with most of the rain occurring on Friday. A significant amount of snowpack still exists in the Kawartha watershed. This snowpack combined with warmer temperatures will cause increased runoff from precipitation and snowmelt, so waterways could be dangerous, and Kawartha Conservation is warning residents to stay a safe distance from all streams. and rivers, as well as water structures such as bridges. canals and dams, and that ice conditions, especially in areas with moving water, can be unsafe due to warming temperatures. River banks can be slippery, especially during rain events with snow and ice already on the ground, children should be warned of the dangerous conditions and supervised while out. No major flooding is expectedhowever water levels and flows in watercourses across the Kawartha Conservancy’s watershed jurisdiction remain higher than normal for this time of year. it Watershed status statement Water security will be in effect through Sunday March 19, 2023. Kawartha Conservation will continue to monitor local water flows and notify the public and municipalities within the watershed jurisdiction of any changes. Statement of Watershed Conditions Water Safety is a general notice that existing or potential conditions present a risk to personal safety. Watershed Conditions Statements – Water safety may be issued when streams are flowing at or near full bank levels, when ice conditions are unsafe, or when stream banks are icy, soft, and/or slippery. If you are aware of or have concerns about flooding, please contact Kawartha Conservation at 705 328 2271 or 705 344 0155 after hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kawarthalakes.ca/en/news/watershed-conditions-statement-in-effect-from-march-16-to-march-19.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related