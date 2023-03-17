Five Indo-Pacific Nations Begin Sea Dragon Exercise > US Pacific Fleet > News





Sea Dragon 23, primarily focused on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training and excellence, culminates in over 270 hours of in-flight training, ranging from tracking simulated targets to the ultimate problem of tracking a US Navy submarine . During classroom training sessions, pilots and flight officers from all countries will build plans and discuss tactics that incorporate the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations. The P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) with VP-10 and VP-45, traveled to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to practice with members of the RCAF, INN, JMSDF and ROKN. “Sea Dragon is a great opportunity to work with our naval partners who share our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Task Force 72 Commander Capt. Will Toraason. “I am incredibly proud to work alongside our professionals. Allies and partners from Canada, India, Japan and the Republic of Korea in the coming days.” Each event will be graded and the nation with the highest total points will receive the coveted Dragon Belt award. Last year, the RCAF won the belt and will bring it back at Sea Dragon 2023 to defend the title. “I look forward to working and training with our allies and partners in Exercise Sea Dragon 2023,” said RCAF Maj. Scott MacDonald, flight operations commander, 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron. “The opportunity to bring more beyond our level of interaction with partner countries in an exercise of this nature is invaluable. The team has been working hard to prepare for this year’s Anti-Submarine Warfare competition and is ready to face the challenges presented by this year’s exercise organizers from CTF-72. As always, we hope to once again bring the Dragon Belt back to 19 Wing Comox!” The Red Lancers of VP-10, part of Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. The Pelicans of VP-45, part of CTF 72, are also stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently stationed at Misawa Air Force Base in Misawa, Japan. Throughout the deployment, both squadrons will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. The 7th Fleet is the US Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

