Vancouver Wins First Healthy Cities Partnership Global Summit Healthy City Panel Award





The City is pleased to share that Vancouver is a proud recipient of a 2023 Healthy Cities Partnership award for its efforts to address the root causes of health disparities experienced by people in Vancouver. Through support from the Partnership for Healthy Cities, the City has developed tools such as the Healthy City Dashboard to track progress on population health indicators across city neighborhoods and population groups. The city has also worked with urban Indigenous communities to develop community-led and community-governed data systems as a model for other cities working to center the voices of disenfranchised populations in their data work and policies. All of this important work provides evidence that helps the City and its community partners make informed decisions about how to create a healthier and more just Vancouver. The Partnership for Healthy Cities, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Vital Strategies, is a global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries, gave him the prize. for Vancouver’s delegation to the Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit held in London on March 15, 2023. Mary Clare Zak, Managing Director of the Social Policy and Projects Division, accepted the award on behalf of the city. A recording of the awards ceremony is available here External website, opens in new tab. “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award — it’s an incredible honor for Vancouver to be recognized for our commitment to building a healthier and more just city, said Chair Ken Sim. The Partnership for Healthy Cities i has enabled our city to make population health data more accessible, relevant and engaging for our community partners, and we look forward to continuing this important work.” The inaugural Healthy Cities Partnership Summit is organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organization, global health organization Vital Strategies and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. It brought together mayors and officials from more than 50 cities around the world to discuss pressing public health concerns and best practices that save lives and create healthier cities. “Non-communicable diseases and injuries are the number one threat to global public health. Mayors around the world are increasingly coming together to tackle it and the Partnership for Healthy Cities will continue to support their urgent work and lifesaving,” said Michael R. Bloomberg. founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, 108th Mayor of New York City and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. “Our network’s first summit showcased the best of local public health leadership, and given the gains achieved by our inaugural award winners, we expect even more leaders to follow in their footsteps as they create healthier cities and more alive.” With the majority of the global population now living in urban environments, ensuring the health and well-being of residents in the world’s urban centers is essential. NCDs, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases and injuries are responsible for over 80 percent of all deaths globally. Cities are uniquely positioned to transform the fight against NCDs and injuries by implementing policies to significantly reduce exposure to risk factors. The summit worked to highlight best practices and proven interventions. The Healthy Cities Partnership enables cities to protect over 305 million people across the globe from preventable death and injury, using proven interventions. Each city in the Partnership has committed to implementing one of the 14 health goals identified by WHO as effective in reducing NCDs and road traffic injuries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vancouver.ca/news-calendar/vancouver-wins-first-ever-partnership-for-healthy-cities-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related