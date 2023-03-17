Internationally renowned attorney David T. Zhang joins the Tulane Board





Tulane University Law alumnus David T. Zhang joined the Tulane Board on March 1. (Photo courtesy of David T. Zhang) David T. Zhang, a prominent international lawyer, has joined the Tulane Board, the university’s main governing body. Zhang began his appointment to the board on March 1. A leader in international business law, Zhang is a senior partner at US firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, one of the country’s most prominent law firms. Drawing on decades of experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Zhang oversees Asia operations from Kirkland & Ellis’ Hong Kong office. I am excited about this opportunity to continue to contribute to the Tulane community by serving as a trustee. I owe much of what I have accomplished in life to the excellent education I received at Tulane more than three decades ago, and I am committed to doing my part to further elevate Tulane’s status both nationally and globally. , Zhang said. I owe much of what I have accomplished in life to the excellent education I received at Tulane more than three decades ago, and I am committed to doing my part to further elevate Tulane’s status both nationally and globally. – David T. Zhang Zhang earned his juris doctor from Tulane University School of Law in 1991 and his bachelor’s degree from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 1981. He also graduated from the United Nations Interpreter and Interpreter Training Program in 1983. Zhang has been a member of Tulane Law School’s Deans’ Advisory Board since 2021 and served on its 30th Reunion Committee in 2021. In 2021, Zhang funded the endowed David T. Zhang Law Scholarship Fund to provide scholarship support for students at Tulane University School of Law. Throughout a distinguished and demanding career, David has always kept Tulane and its students at the core of his focus and energy, said Tulane President Michael Fitts. His leadership on the Tulane Board will be invaluable as we continue to expand Tulane’s international footprint and attract faculty and students from around the world. Zhang focuses on securities offerings and M&A transactions, mostly involving Chinese companies. In addition, Zhang has represented leading private equity funds, multinational corporations and sovereign wealth funds in connection with their investments and M&A transactions in the Greater China region and parts of Southeast Asia. Zhang has been rated as a leading capital markets lawyer by leading legal research firms and was named International Deal Maker of the Year by China Law & Practice in 2014. Since 2012, he has served as an independent non-executive director of Fosun International Limited, a diversified investment company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He was also a partner of Latham & Watkins, LLP, for eight years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.tulane.edu/pr/renowned-international-attorney-david-t-zhang-joins-board-tulane The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related