



Amnesty International has created 25 rules to try to stop human rights abuses being committed through the misuse of rubber bullets and other projectiles by police and security forces, the organization said today after releasing a report on the growing number of protesters being injured or killed forever from the misuse of such weapons. Anja Bienert, Amnesty International’s Police and Human Rights Expert, said: The fact that protesters who gathered for an International Women’s Day event in Basel, Switzerland on March 8 were shot indiscriminately by police who fired rubber bullets , shows the global scale of this crisis. It is increasingly routine for police around the world to use rubber bullets or other kinetic weapons, often against peaceful protesters. It is increasingly routine for police around the world to use rubber bullets or other kinetic weapons, often against peaceful protesters. Dr Anja Bienert, Amnesty International Police and Human Rights Expert These weapons should only be deployed in exceptional circumstances and used by properly trained officers as a last resort when there is an immediate threat of significant harm to others. Governments and law enforcement agencies may refer 25 rules while developing human rights-compliant laws and policies regarding the use of rubber bullets and other kinetic impact projectiles. Firing shells at peaceful protesters, shooting randomly at crowds, targeting people’s heads and shooting at extremely close range are just some of the abuses Amnesty International has identified around the world. The use of incorrect projectiles and rubber tires have also often led to permanent injuries, including loss of sight. Background Published on March 14, Amnesty International’s report, My Eye Exploded: The Global Abuse of Kinetic Impact Projectiles documented the increase in injuries and deaths caused by rubber bullets and other projectiles worldwide. 25 rules and companions position paper are based on the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms in Law Enforcement. Amnesty International calls on states to facilitate the right to freedom of peaceful assembly through its Protect the Protest campaign and supports the creation and adoption of a Torture Free Trade Treaty to ban inherently abusive weapons in law enforcement and introduce trade controls based on human rights in other law enforcement devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/03/amnesty-international-issues-25-rules-to-protect-protesters-from-misuse-of-rubber-bullets/

