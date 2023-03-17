International
Lula’s Brazil foreign policy takes shape, angering the West
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s new president, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, has so far shown little concern for challenging the consensus in the West on foreign policy – even when it comes to dealing with authoritarian governments.
In recent weeks, Lulas Brazil sent a delegation to Venezuela, refused to sign a UN resolution condemning human rights abuses in Nicaragua, allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro, and categorically refused to send weapons to Ukraine, at war with Russia.
The decisions have raised eyebrows in the US and Europe, but experts said Lula is reactivating Brazil’s decades-old principle of non-alignment to create a policy that best protects its interests in an increasingly polarized world.
Brazil’s foreign policy is based on its 1988 constitution, which defines as guiding principles non-intervention, self-determination, international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.
That includes talking to all states at all times, without making moral judgments, respecting certain red lines, said Feliciano Guimares, a political scientist at the Brazilian Center for International Relations. Lulas’ red lines are not yet clear, he added.
Last week a delegation from Brazil led by Celso Amorim, a special adviser to the presidency and former foreign minister, went to Venezuela on the first high-level official visit in years. Diplomatic relations with the neighboring nation were severed under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Venezuela’s left-wing president, Nicols Maduro, is accused of violating freedom of speech and persecuting political opponents.
Amorim’s team met with Maduro and the opposition. Maduro posted photos of the meeting with Amorim on Twitter and praised the pleasant meeting.
Brazil aims to promote democracy in Venezuela and push for greater transparency in elections, which is why the delegation met with both sides, according to a foreign ministry official who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Brazil’s representatives at the United Nations in early March refused to sign a Human Rights Council statement condemning Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua. Ortega’s government has cracked down on dissent and last month deported and moved to strip Nicaraguan citizenship of more than 200 dissidents — drawing international criticism for what was seen as backsliding and a form of deportation.
In an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, published on March 10, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the declaration was not signed due to differences in language and approach. Vieira pointed to Brazil’s historical position to seek dialogue first.
But the controversy prompted the Brazilian government to later underline that it was extremely concerned about reported human rights abuses in Nicaragua and offered to welcome political refugees who have been stripped of their nationality.
Lula made diplomacy a priority during his previous presidency from 2003 to 2010, and Brazil was widely respected on the international stage. The BRICS group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was established in 2006.
Lula and Amorim held talks with US presidents and senior Iranian officials in an effort to build peace, negotiating alongside Turkey to slow Iran’s uranium enrichment. The efforts ultimately failed and Iran continued to enrich uranium.
Lula is seeking to reintroduce Brazil to the global stage after Bolsonaro, who has shown little interest in international affairs beyond asserting his affinity for other right-wing nationalists such as Israel’s Benyamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. He reserved special congratulations for former US President Donald Trump.
Bolsonaro’s trips abroad were few. Lula quickly showed another way, going to Argentina in the first month of his presidency to meet with his counterpart, Alberto Fernndez.
The returning president also wants to create a group of countries, possibly including India, China and Indonesia, to broker peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow was studying Lula’s proposal, according to Russians Tass news agency in February. He also shared that proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a March 2 video call.
But Lula’s refusal to send weapons to the occupied country has angered the West.
Lula’s government is applying the same principle of autonomy as during his first terms, but the global scenario has changed, said political scientist Leonardo Paz of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and institute.
The West’s tensions with Russia and China are sharper. But Russia is a major supplier of fertilizer to Brazil’s soybean plantations, and its exports have become dependent on China.
China overtook the US as Brazil’s top trading partner in 2009. Their economic relationship has only strengthened since then. Between 2007 and 2020, China invested $66.1 billion in Brazil, according to the Brazil-China Business Council.
Brazil needs a strategy that allows it to maneuver. The principle of non-alignment allows it to have open channels with all states to defend itself, Guimares said.
Brazil showed its willingness to pursue a foreign policy independent of the United States and European countries when it allowed two Iranian warships to dock, Guimares added.
The move drew reprimands from the US and Israel. Hosting Iranian naval vessels sends the wrong message, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a March 9 briefing.
She added: But Brazil is a sovereign country and they are allowed to make their own decision on how to engage with another country.
Another sign of Lula’s burgeoning foreign policy came this week with the announcement that starting Oct. 1, Brazil will reinstate the requirement that citizens of the U.S. and three other nations obtain tourist visas, which Bolsonaro had lifted even though four countries continued to require visas from Brazilians.
Bolsonaro’s decision had represented a break with the model of Brazilian migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
___
Bridi reported from Brasilia.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/foreign-policy-brazils-lula-takes-shape-irking-west-97909063
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Is it safe to fly? Listen to the officials amid the surge of near-collisions
- Raez reports benefits of liquid biopsy in newly diagnosed NSCLC
- Former CERA employees behaved corruptly while recovering from the earthquake
- Former pro-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh Thekedar
- Supporting the IKN project to accelerate the development of Kalimantan: Jokowi
- From The Hurt Locker to American Sniper: How Hollywood Tried to Tackle the Iraq War | Movies
- Shone Washington is leaving the Georgia football program
- UBIC Launching a True Blue fashion brand for men
- UK bans TikTok on government devices | tidings
- 4 Habits That Lower Your Biological Age
- Pence on whether Trump should step aside if indicted: That’s up to him
- Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi was granted a temporary restraining order against a 61-year-old stalker