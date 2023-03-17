Lula’s Brazil foreign policy takes shape, angering the West

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s new president, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, has so far shown little concern for challenging the consensus in the West on foreign policy – even when it comes to dealing with authoritarian governments.

In recent weeks, Lulas Brazil sent a delegation to Venezuela, refused to sign a UN resolution condemning human rights abuses in Nicaragua, allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro, and categorically refused to send weapons to Ukraine, at war with Russia.

The decisions have raised eyebrows in the US and Europe, but experts said Lula is reactivating Brazil’s decades-old principle of non-alignment to create a policy that best protects its interests in an increasingly polarized world.

Brazil’s foreign policy is based on its 1988 constitution, which defines as guiding principles non-intervention, self-determination, international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

That includes talking to all states at all times, without making moral judgments, respecting certain red lines, said Feliciano Guimares, a political scientist at the Brazilian Center for International Relations. Lulas’ red lines are not yet clear, he added.

Last week a delegation from Brazil led by Celso Amorim, a special adviser to the presidency and former foreign minister, went to Venezuela on the first high-level official visit in years. Diplomatic relations with the neighboring nation were severed under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Venezuela’s left-wing president, Nicols Maduro, is accused of violating freedom of speech and persecuting political opponents.

Amorim’s team met with Maduro and the opposition. Maduro posted photos of the meeting with Amorim on Twitter and praised the pleasant meeting.

Brazil aims to promote democracy in Venezuela and push for greater transparency in elections, which is why the delegation met with both sides, according to a foreign ministry official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Brazil’s representatives at the United Nations in early March refused to sign a Human Rights Council statement condemning Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua. Ortega’s government has cracked down on dissent and last month deported and moved to strip Nicaraguan citizenship of more than 200 dissidents — drawing international criticism for what was seen as backsliding and a form of deportation.

In an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, published on March 10, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the declaration was not signed due to differences in language and approach. Vieira pointed to Brazil’s historical position to seek dialogue first.

But the controversy prompted the Brazilian government to later underline that it was extremely concerned about reported human rights abuses in Nicaragua and offered to welcome political refugees who have been stripped of their nationality.

Lula made diplomacy a priority during his previous presidency from 2003 to 2010, and Brazil was widely respected on the international stage. The BRICS group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was established in 2006.

Lula and Amorim held talks with US presidents and senior Iranian officials in an effort to build peace, negotiating alongside Turkey to slow Iran’s uranium enrichment. The efforts ultimately failed and Iran continued to enrich uranium.

Lula is seeking to reintroduce Brazil to the global stage after Bolsonaro, who has shown little interest in international affairs beyond asserting his affinity for other right-wing nationalists such as Israel’s Benyamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán. He reserved special congratulations for former US President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro’s trips abroad were few. Lula quickly showed another way, going to Argentina in the first month of his presidency to meet with his counterpart, Alberto Fernndez.

The returning president also wants to create a group of countries, possibly including India, China and Indonesia, to broker peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow was studying Lula’s proposal, according to Russians Tass news agency in February. He also shared that proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a March 2 video call.

But Lula’s refusal to send weapons to the occupied country has angered the West.

Lula’s government is applying the same principle of autonomy as during his first terms, but the global scenario has changed, said political scientist Leonardo Paz of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and institute.

The West’s tensions with Russia and China are sharper. But Russia is a major supplier of fertilizer to Brazil’s soybean plantations, and its exports have become dependent on China.

China overtook the US as Brazil’s top trading partner in 2009. Their economic relationship has only strengthened since then. Between 2007 and 2020, China invested $66.1 billion in Brazil, according to the Brazil-China Business Council.

Brazil needs a strategy that allows it to maneuver. The principle of non-alignment allows it to have open channels with all states to defend itself, Guimares said.

Brazil showed its willingness to pursue a foreign policy independent of the United States and European countries when it allowed two Iranian warships to dock, Guimares added.

The move drew reprimands from the US and Israel. Hosting Iranian naval vessels sends the wrong message, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a March 9 briefing.

She added: But Brazil is a sovereign country and they are allowed to make their own decision on how to engage with another country.

Another sign of Lula’s burgeoning foreign policy came this week with the announcement that starting Oct. 1, Brazil will reinstate the requirement that citizens of the U.S. and three other nations obtain tourist visas, which Bolsonaro had lifted even though four countries continued to require visas from Brazilians.

Bolsonaro’s decision had represented a break with the model of Brazilian migration policy, historically based on the principles of reciprocity and equal treatment, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

___

Bridi reported from Brasilia.