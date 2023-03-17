Agency offers support ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather





INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The transgender community is one of the many front and center topics in Indiana politics. With International Transgender Day of Visibility fast approaching, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit is taking steps to provide affirming care and support. TransSolutions Research and Resource Center is a non-profit organization led by trans women of color. Holistic Health and Care Manager Aundrea Lacy has dedicated her life to serving her community and she does this through her work at TransSolutions by working to create spaces for people to recognize their self-worth. Lacy said: “When my parents accepted me for who I was, I knew no one else could tell me otherwise. That was the only acceptance I sought in this whole world.” The acronym “LGBTQ+” is often viewed as an individual group, but data suggests that trans people of color face some of the highest levels of discrimination. Trans women are a pocket of the population, Lacy says, that can be targeted through violence and legislation, while often being ignored. Lacy also says the life expectancy of black trans people is 35 years, with many committing suicide. ” … I transitioned when I was a minor. And I tell people all the time, I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t as young as I was,” Lacy said. As International Transgender Day of Visibility approaches on March 31, TransSolutions and its partners, Brothers United Wellness AND Broadway United Methodist Churchare shining a spotlight on the value of affirming care by opening registration for a one-day makeover event on March 30. The event will offer hairstyles, haircuts, makeup, clothing and more for people who are trans and gender non-conforming. Lacy says it’s to help people feel good “because sometimes the gender confirmation of your appearance is really big for you.” Lacy also said, “Trans people are not something we choose to be. No one chooses to have a difficult life. No one chooses to be oppressed,” and says as a reminder that kindness is free. TransSolutions opened in 2021 and continues to build on its work. On March 31, they will unveil a new partnership that provides computer and Internet access, and a ribbon cutting for a program that supports applications for Medicaid, SNAP, jobs and more. Lacy says that while the road is still rough for many, she hopes the road will become smoother. Registration is required for the change event though all are welcome at the March 31 ribbon cutting.

