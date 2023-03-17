International Maritime Exercise 2023 ends during ceremony in Oman > United States Navy > News





U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) led the 18-day naval training event, which it combined with the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa-led Exercise Cutlass Express. More than 7,000 personnel from more than 50 countries and international organizations participated. “I liked this meeting because it was international. Together we stand, divided we fall,” said Yemen Coast Guard Cmdr. Faozi Sultan. “This exercise is of great importance to all countries that participated because it was a chance to share experiences and learn from each other – the other. The exercise focused on combined command and control, maritime security, mine countermeasures, unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration, and global health management. Participating forces and international organizations were divided into five operational task forces spanning the entire Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions. “I learned a lot in the decision-making process, especially through multiple training situations that happened at the same time. It made me think outside the box,” said Egyptian Navy Cmdr. Mohamed Gharbya. The U.S. Navy’s expeditionary naval base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) received 45 personnel from seven countries while operating in the Arabian Gulf. Participants conduct professional exchanges facilitated by US Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel on ship boarding procedures, evidence collection, security and medical care. IMX 2023 also used more than 30 artificial intelligence and unmanned systems that partners operated on both sides of the Arabian Peninsula. In the Gulf of Aqaba, participants simulated a ship-to-shore patient transfer using a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel (USV). The surface drone successfully moved a mannequin from a manned ship to land, marking the first time a USV was used in a medical evacuation training scenario. In addition, US and international partners deployed a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle called the K1000ULE for the first time in the Middle East. The aerial drone can fly for more than 26 hours and is useful for further developing a resilient communication network for unmanned systems. “This exercise was a good platform to have regional navies under one roof. We have different tactics and procedures, but we had a cause during the exercise of coordination, cooperation and interoperability,” said Lt. Pakistan Navy Cmdr. Najaf Rizviu. This was the eighth iteration of IMX since its founding in 2012. Deputy Adm. of the US Navy Brad Cooper of NAVCENT served as the exercise commander, while officers from the United Arab Emirates, France, Pakistan and Egypt served as deputy commander, deputy commander, chief of staff and director of the naval operations center, respectively. IMX’s five operational task forces were commanded by leaders from Bahrain, Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and the United States. For images, photos and information on IMX, visit the features page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/IMX23.

