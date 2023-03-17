Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses Kiev’s peace plan in phone calls with US and Chinese counterparts





A Polish Air Force Mig-29 flies over Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, on May 15, 2014. (Jakub Kaminski/EPA/Shutterstock) Poland will provide four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Dudasaid said on Thursday, becoming the first NATO country to do so. Warsaw has taken the lead among NATO allies in supplying Kiev with heavy weapons, including Soviet-designed fighters. When it comes to MI-29 aircraft, which are still operating in the defense of Polish airspace, a decision has been made at the highest levels, we can say with confidence that we are sending MIGs to Ukraine, Duda said. We have about a dozen MIGs that we received in the 90s from the German Democratic Republic and they are operational and play a role in protecting our airspace. They are at the end of their operational life, but they are still functional, Duda added. In the coming days we will deliver four aircraft to Ukraine, the remaining machines are being serviced and prepared for delivery. We will replace them with deliveries of South Korean FA-50s and American F-35s, the Polish president said. Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw, alongside his new Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, the Polish president expressed their joint support for Kiev. The Czech Republic and Poland are countries that are at the absolute vanguard when it comes to supporting Ukraine, both at the humanitarian and military levels, President Duda said. More background: Thursday’s announcement comes after NATO allies agreed earlier this year to send modern western battle tanks to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country will provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks in January, bowing to intensified international pressure led by the United States, Poland and a bloc of other European countries, which called on Berlin to increase his military support and commit to sending their requested vehicles. The announcement was matched by the US, with President Joe Biden saying he would provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, overturning the administration’s long-standing resistance to requests from Kiev for the highly sophisticated but heavy-maintenance vehicles. Since the decision on the tanks, senior Ukrainian officials have stepped up their public lobbying campaign for US-made F-16 fighter jets, arguing that they are urgently needed to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks. But the push has been met with skepticism by US and allied officials, who say the planes would be impractical, both because they require significant training and because Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could they knock them down easily. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting to this post.

