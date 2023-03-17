International
US steps up enforcement action against foreign bribery in 2022
According to a new report from TRACE International.
The US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the two agencies responsible for enforcing anti-foreign bribery laws, brought a total of 11 enforcement actions in 2022, up from eight in 2021, the report said.
TRACE International, which helps businesses comply with anti-bribery laws, defines an enforcement action as a final resolution of a foreign bribery claim.
Foreign bribery is the bribery of government officials in any country by a company or individual in another country.
Other researchers, using a broader definition of enforcement, show a greater number of actions taken by US agencies in the past year.
The Department of Justice and the SEC investigate allegations of foreign bribery under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.
The law, which makes it a crime to bribe a foreign government official, gives the two agencies broad jurisdiction over foreign companies that have subsidiaries in the United States or trade on US exchanges. This means that US prosecutors can bring charges against employees of a company headquartered in a foreign country.
Historically, the United States has been a leader in the fight against foreign corruption, investigating more cases than any other country in the world.
But in recent years, U.S. anti-foreign bribery enforcement activity has been on the decline, and the increase in recent years has done little to offset the downward trend, TRACE said in its report.
Anti-foreign corruption activity by other countries has followed a similar pattern in recent years, falling on average last year, according to the report, which also showed a slight decline in the number of open foreign bribery investigations nationwide. the world.
However, TRACE president Alexandra Wrage said, I think we can have some confidence that the whole world is taking anti-corruption more seriously than it was a decade ago.
In a sort of ironic twist, increased cooperation between US and foreign law enforcement agencies in recent years has had the unintended effect of slowing the pace of already time-consuming investigations. As a result, investigations that were launched five or six years ago have not yet been completed.
U.S. agencies are really prioritizing cooperation with foreign counterparts and trying to avoid what they call the stacking of multiple prosecutions for the same wrongdoing, and as a result it can take much longer to prosecuted, Wrage said in an interview with VOA. .
In a case coordinated between authorities in the US, UK and Brazil, Swiss mining and commodities giant Glencore International AG agreed last year to pay more than $1.1 billion to settle the problem. US government investigations into bribery and price-fixing.
Glencore faced allegations of involvement in a decade-long conspiracy to pay more than $100 million to third-party brokers, with some of the money intended to be used to bribe officials in Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea , Brazil, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In another internationally coordinated case, US-based waste management company Stericycle Inc. agreed to pay $84 million to settle parallel investigations by US and Brazilian authorities into the bribery of foreign officials in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
In recent years, the Justice Department has revived a policy of targeting individuals involved in corporate corruption.
In a speech earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the agency’s focus on individual responsibility has paid off.
Last year, the Justice Department’s fraud section secured more individual convictions than in any of the previous five years, Monaco said.
But that policy has tended to slow things down, Wrage said.
While companies settle too quickly, individuals tend to struggle because their freedom is on the line, Wrage said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/report-us-stepped-up-enforcement-actions-against-foreign-bribery-in-2022/7008252.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office
- Review: The album of Yves Tumors vibrates from the beginning to the end | Entertainment
- $25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals
- Rapper Slim Thug Says Expensive Designer Clothes Make Men Gay
- Google’s Pixel 8 could get new features like Video Unblur and Overlays
- Kawerau’s “bloody mayhem” with rolling earthquakes rocking the Bay of Plenty
- Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role | International
- Trump and his family failed to report nearly $300,000 in gifts from foreign governments, House Democrats say in new report
- Russia to reward pilots involved in US drone incident
- Destiny, John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Prepare for an in-demand IT career and meet employers