US steps up enforcement action against foreign bribery in 2022

According to a new report from TRACE International.

The US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the two agencies responsible for enforcing anti-foreign bribery laws, brought a total of 11 enforcement actions in 2022, up from eight in 2021, the report said.

TRACE International, which helps businesses comply with anti-bribery laws, defines an enforcement action as a final resolution of a foreign bribery claim.

Foreign bribery is the bribery of government officials in any country by a company or individual in another country.

Other researchers, using a broader definition of enforcement, show a greater number of actions taken by US agencies in the past year.

The Department of Justice and the SEC investigate allegations of foreign bribery under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.

The law, which makes it a crime to bribe a foreign government official, gives the two agencies broad jurisdiction over foreign companies that have subsidiaries in the United States or trade on US exchanges. This means that US prosecutors can bring charges against employees of a company headquartered in a foreign country.

Historically, the United States has been a leader in the fight against foreign corruption, investigating more cases than any other country in the world.

But in recent years, U.S. anti-foreign bribery enforcement activity has been on the decline, and the increase in recent years has done little to offset the downward trend, TRACE said in its report.

Anti-foreign corruption activity by other countries has followed a similar pattern in recent years, falling on average last year, according to the report, which also showed a slight decline in the number of open foreign bribery investigations nationwide. the world.

However, TRACE president Alexandra Wrage said, I think we can have some confidence that the whole world is taking anti-corruption more seriously than it was a decade ago.

In a sort of ironic twist, increased cooperation between US and foreign law enforcement agencies in recent years has had the unintended effect of slowing the pace of already time-consuming investigations. As a result, investigations that were launched five or six years ago have not yet been completed.

U.S. agencies are really prioritizing cooperation with foreign counterparts and trying to avoid what they call the stacking of multiple prosecutions for the same wrongdoing, and as a result it can take much longer to prosecuted, Wrage said in an interview with VOA. .

In a case coordinated between authorities in the US, UK and Brazil, Swiss mining and commodities giant Glencore International AG agreed last year to pay more than $1.1 billion to settle the problem. US government investigations into bribery and price-fixing.

Glencore faced allegations of involvement in a decade-long conspiracy to pay more than $100 million to third-party brokers, with some of the money intended to be used to bribe officials in Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea , Brazil, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In another internationally coordinated case, US-based waste management company Stericycle Inc. agreed to pay $84 million to settle parallel investigations by US and Brazilian authorities into the bribery of foreign officials in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

In recent years, the Justice Department has revived a policy of targeting individuals involved in corporate corruption.

In a speech earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the agency’s focus on individual responsibility has paid off.

Last year, the Justice Department’s fraud section secured more individual convictions than in any of the previous five years, Monaco said.

But that policy has tended to slow things down, Wrage said.

While companies settle too quickly, individuals tend to struggle because their freedom is on the line, Wrage said.