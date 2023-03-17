International
Global cocaine production reaches “record high”, says UN drug agency
Global cocaine production has risen to record levels after falling during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Between 2020 and 2021, cocaine production increased by 35%, the sharpest annual increase since 2016, the report said.
The report came soon after a submarine with two dead bodies and almost three tons of cocaine on board was seized in the Pacific Ocean.
The increase is due to a combination of expansion in the cultivation of the cocaine bush and improved techniques in the production of cocaine, the UNODC report said.
Demand for cocaine around the world has grown over the past decade, and while the main markets remain in the Americas and Europe, there is “strong potential” for expansion in Asia and Africa, according to the UNODC.
“The increase in the global supply of cocaine should put us all on high alert,” UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a statement. “The potential for the cocaine market to expand in Africa and Asia is a dangerous reality. I urge governments and others to closely examine the report’s findings to determine how this transnational threat can be met with transnational responses based on in raising awareness, prevention and international and regional cooperation”.
New hubs for cocaine trafficking are emerging in South-East Europe and West and Central Africa, according to the report, with North Sea ports such as Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg bypassing the traditional entry points to Europe in Spain and Portugal. Traffickers in Central America are also diversifying their routes by sending more cocaine to Europe.
Alongside the increase in cocaine production, drug seizures by law enforcement have also increased to record levels, the report notes, with a record 2,000 tonnes of cocaine seized in 2021.
“I hope the report will support evidence-based strategies that stand ahead of future developments in cocaine production, trafficking and use,” Angela Me, head of the UNODC Research and Analysis Branch, said in a statement.
