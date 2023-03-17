Cheap stores for a long time came back to life





Two shops in Padiham town center which had been empty for almost 20 years and fell into disrepair have been brought back to life by Burnley Council. The properties at 33/35 Burnley Road have been converted into refurbished ground floor shops with apartments above. The council bought the properties in 2021 as part of the Padiham Heritage Townscape scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and carried out a full internal and external restoration of the buildings. The properties had been significantly altered over the years with partition walls missing and a number of issues affecting the buildings such as wet and dry rot caused by its long term vacancy. The council appointed Lea Hough Chartered Surveyors, who developed a scheme for the estate and supervised the site works. These included comprehensive internal and external repairs and restorations to restore the properties to their original proportions and restore heritage doors, windows and shop fronts in keeping with the conservation area. Councilor Mark Townsend, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Due to the historic nature of the building and its poor condition, this has been a challenging project, but it’s fantastic to see it back in use after so long years. empty Padiham is a beautiful city with stunning architecture. There are some excellent specialist shops and recent investment has not only greatly improved the appearance of the town centre, but has supported the economic return to use of disused heritage buildings. It is a very positive step towards the future of Padihams”. The properties are now ready to let. The apartments will be managed by the council’s housing unit and the retail units by the council’s partner organization Liberata. New decoration and signage for the new frontages will be agreed and undertaken in consultation with potential tenants. The Padiham Townscape Heritage Scheme was launched in 2018 following a successful bid for £1.4 million from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, matched by a further £600,000 contribution from the council and other sources. Grant funding has been awarded to 10 construction schemes within the project boundary so far and there are two more projects in the pipeline that are expected to use the remaining funds. In addition to the heritage funding, a further £2 million was provided by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership fund to support environmental improvements within the heritage townscape and wider town The improvement of the public realm and the highway has recently been completed providing the improvement of the highway and asphalt surfaces, the renovation of street furniture (benches, planters, baskets, bollards), the introduction of additional pedestrian crossing points and traffic calming measures. Post expires at 9:32 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023

