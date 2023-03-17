More than 300 new long-term care beds are coming to Colwood

More long-term care beds are coming for people living across the Greater Victoria area as Island Health prepares to build a new care home in Westshore.

“Ensuring that seniors in BC are able to live independently for as long as safely possible and have access to comfortable home care services when they need them is a top priority for our government ,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we continue to invest in projects like this Westshore long-term care project, to meet the growing demand for high-quality community-based long-term care.”

The three-story facility has entered the procurement phase and will be located near the corner of Metchosin Street and Latoria Boulevard in the Royal Bay area of ​​Colwood. It will bring 306 new care home beds to the region, with construction expected to start in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

“We are very pleased to be moving forward with plans for a new long-term care home at Westshore,” said Leah Hollins, chair of the board, Island Health. “Ensuring that seniors and young people seeking long-term care have access to safe and compassionate care will allow them to age with dignity in a supportive and home-like environment.”

The care home will include a hospice unit and a specialist unit for younger adults requiring long-term care. A senior day program will allow people to live independently in the community while receiving services to support their well-being and health. There will also be hairdressing and therapy services and a bistro for building residents, as well as an adjacent 37-space childcare facility.

“The Westshore long-term care project is a reflection of our commitment to our community and an investment in our future,” said Kevin Murdoch, chairman of the Capital Regional Hospital District. “We are proud to be part of this partnership with Island Health and the Province, and we believe this facility will provide a valuable service for many years to come.”

The facility will be on a two-hectare (five-hectare) plot of land recently purchased by the Capital Regional Hospital District. Island Health will lease the land and build, own and operate the new facility.

The capital cost of the project is $224 million, with the Capital Regional Hospital District contributing approximately $67 million and the Province investing $157 million.

Over the past five years, the government has invested nearly $2 billion to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin –

“For seniors and their families, long-term care homes are more than a place to receive care. They are a home away from home where seniors can continue to live with dignity while receiving the support they need to stay healthy and happy. This new facility in Colwood means more people will benefit from these services for years to come.

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care –

“It is important that people know that as they age and can no longer live safely and independently at home, they can count on getting the care they need close to home with dignity and comfort. This new facility demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to improving and strengthening senior care in our province.”

John Horgan, MLA for Langford-John de Fuca –

“The Westshore area is growing tremendously, and as more people live and age there, more health support services are needed to ensure seniors get the care they need. This new facility will add hundreds of long-term care beds, allowing more seniors to remain in their community when they need additional care and providing families with the reassurance that their loved ones are receiving high-quality care.”

Doug Kobayashi, Mayor of Colwood –

“This announcement is the culmination of years of work and preparation by the City of Colwood, our Westshore neighbors, the Capital Region, Iceland Health and the Province. It represents a major step in the right direction for improving access to health care on the Westshore and an opportunity for more seniors to age with dignity in the community they know and love.”