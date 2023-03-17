International
More than 300 new long-term care beds are coming to Colwood
More long-term care beds are coming for people living across the Greater Victoria area as Island Health prepares to build a new care home in Westshore.
“Ensuring that seniors in BC are able to live independently for as long as safely possible and have access to comfortable home care services when they need them is a top priority for our government ,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we continue to invest in projects like this Westshore long-term care project, to meet the growing demand for high-quality community-based long-term care.”
The three-story facility has entered the procurement phase and will be located near the corner of Metchosin Street and Latoria Boulevard in the Royal Bay area of Colwood. It will bring 306 new care home beds to the region, with construction expected to start in 2025 and be completed in 2027.
“We are very pleased to be moving forward with plans for a new long-term care home at Westshore,” said Leah Hollins, chair of the board, Island Health. “Ensuring that seniors and young people seeking long-term care have access to safe and compassionate care will allow them to age with dignity in a supportive and home-like environment.”
The care home will include a hospice unit and a specialist unit for younger adults requiring long-term care. A senior day program will allow people to live independently in the community while receiving services to support their well-being and health. There will also be hairdressing and therapy services and a bistro for building residents, as well as an adjacent 37-space childcare facility.
“The Westshore long-term care project is a reflection of our commitment to our community and an investment in our future,” said Kevin Murdoch, chairman of the Capital Regional Hospital District. “We are proud to be part of this partnership with Island Health and the Province, and we believe this facility will provide a valuable service for many years to come.”
The facility will be on a two-hectare (five-hectare) plot of land recently purchased by the Capital Regional Hospital District. Island Health will lease the land and build, own and operate the new facility.
The capital cost of the project is $224 million, with the Capital Regional Hospital District contributing approximately $67 million and the Province investing $157 million.
Over the past five years, the government has invested nearly $2 billion to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.
quotas
Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin –
“For seniors and their families, long-term care homes are more than a place to receive care. They are a home away from home where seniors can continue to live with dignity while receiving the support they need to stay healthy and happy. This new facility in Colwood means more people will benefit from these services for years to come.
Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care –
“It is important that people know that as they age and can no longer live safely and independently at home, they can count on getting the care they need close to home with dignity and comfort. This new facility demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to improving and strengthening senior care in our province.”
John Horgan, MLA for Langford-John de Fuca –
“The Westshore area is growing tremendously, and as more people live and age there, more health support services are needed to ensure seniors get the care they need. This new facility will add hundreds of long-term care beds, allowing more seniors to remain in their community when they need additional care and providing families with the reassurance that their loved ones are receiving high-quality care.”
Doug Kobayashi, Mayor of Colwood –
“This announcement is the culmination of years of work and preparation by the City of Colwood, our Westshore neighbors, the Capital Region, Iceland Health and the Province. It represents a major step in the right direction for improving access to health care on the Westshore and an opportunity for more seniors to age with dignity in the community they know and love.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0023-000340
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces mega textile parks in 7 states
- Passport office workers across the UK strike 5 weeks over pay | passport office
- Review: The album of Yves Tumors vibrates from the beginning to the end | Entertainment
- $25,000 ITF Men’s Tennis Tournament: Niki Poonacha Defeats Jacob Bradshaw To Reach Semifinals
- Rapper Slim Thug Says Expensive Designer Clothes Make Men Gay
- Google’s Pixel 8 could get new features like Video Unblur and Overlays
- Kawerau’s “bloody mayhem” with rolling earthquakes rocking the Bay of Plenty
- Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role | International
- Trump and his family failed to report nearly $300,000 in gifts from foreign governments, House Democrats say in new report
- Russia to reward pilots involved in US drone incident
- Destiny, John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies at 60
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange