St. John’s Spring and Water Recreation Program Registration Catharines opens March 21, 2023





Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes a new slate of City recreation programs and swim lessons. Registration for the spring program will open next week, with residents of St. Catharines who get the first opportunity to sign up for programming. Residents who wish to register for recreational programs, swim lessons and other aquatic programs can do so online on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 pm at ActiveSTC, followed by in-person registration on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 :30 in St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Center. Non-residents can register online through ActiveSTC starting Thursday, March 23, at 6:00 p.m., followed by in-person registration starting Friday, March 24, at 8:30 a.m. Priding itself as the city where everyone can play!, the city has once again strived to offer programs that will cater to individuals of all ages and abilities in both recreational and aquatic programming. In addition to some of the popular programs that residents have come to enjoy, the City is introducing several new programs this season, including: Yoga for children and youth (4-14 years)

Spring has sprung (up to 5 years)

Kidz Who Code (6-10 years)

HopOn Learn to Cycle (6-13 years)

Creative Bugs Sewing Club (ages 7-14)

Intermediate Watercolor Workshop (18+)

String Art With Maddy (18+)

Steps and Strength in Nature (18+) Some programs returning after a popular first-time winter run include Zumbini for children up to four years old, Carousel Player Drama School, Youth Sports Training with FitLight Technology, Introduction to Rug Hooking, Engage As You Age TRX for those 50-plus, and more. The city is also proud to continue its partnership with the Brock Niagara Penguins, to bring back one of its pre-sports programs – Boccia. The programme, for anyone aged seven and over, promotes access and involvement in sport and will teach people of all ages and abilities how to play. Seating is limited for programming, so be sure to register early. For more information on program registration, including links to the ActiveSTC registration portal (where you can find complete descriptions of each program), registration instructions and programming highlights, visit www.stcatharines.ca/activeSTCprograms. The city also continues to offer a variety of recreational programs for residents of all ages, from sports like basketball and badminton to fitness programs like Zumba and Drumfit at a variety of locations. Some activities require reservations and off-site programs require a Play Card for payment. For more information, including a link to the recreation calendar with program details, visit www.stcatharines.ca/dropinprograms.

