NATO Air Chiefs Discuss How to Further Accelerate Air and Space Power Integration > Air Force > Show Articles





Allied Air Chiefs and partners gathered Ramstein Air Base for the second anniversary niton Air Chiefs Symposium on March 16. Hosted by the US Air Force General James Hecker, US Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, the meeting provided an opportunity for allied Air Chiefs to come together and collaborate for joint success and combined future opportunities. This iteration had topics covering an update on NATO Air defense efforts on the eastern flank of the alliance and requirements for an integrated counter-capability of the Air Defense System. Discussions also focused on how to improve and further improve air bases for combat operations and accelerate NATO’s integrated air and missile defense efforts. US Army General Christopher CavoliSupreme Allied Commander in Europe and US European Command commander, was connected to the symposium via video teleconference and shared his vision with the NATO air and space community. Deputy Chief of the Italian Air Force, Lt. Gen. General Michael Krianec gave an update on his country’s armed forces modernization program. “It is a great pleasure to once again host senior representatives from NATO Air Forces here at AIRCOM Headquarters for the first 2023 iteration of the NATO Air Chiefs Symposium,” Hecker said. “This is always an excellent opportunity to strengthen relations and improve communications between each. I am convinced that this is the ideal forum to facilitate frank, open and fruitful discussions, especially towards the Vilnius Summit in July 2023 . We had great exchanges on airpower and space related to the symposium’s overarching theme, ‘Accelerating Integration.'” In addition to the Air Chiefs, the senior enlisted leaders of the Allied Air Forces joined in a separate conference at the same time. Senior enlisted leaders represent their commander, communicating the commander’s intentions and direction for the command to the enlisted workforce, while simultaneously representing the views and concerns of the enlisted personnel to the commander. They improve communication and foster a better understanding of the needs and views of all members. The symposium ended with closing remarks from Hecker and the closing of the CSEL conference. “NATO and its air forces are facing a very dynamic security environment, one that has recently become more complex, faster and more demanding,” he said. “We continue to address these issues and provide reassurance to our alliance and partners.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3333003/nato-air-chiefs-discuss-how-to-further-accelerate-air-space-power-integration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related